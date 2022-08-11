DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Group Half-yearly Financial Report

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Group Half-yearly Financial Report



11.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press release No. 15/2022



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Group Half-yearly Financial Report

Strong growth in revenues and earnings figures

Consolidated revenues of EUR 79.0 million up around 17% on prior-year level

Consolidated earnings (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 3.7 million

Raised forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed

Haselünne, August 11, 2022 Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its Group Half-yearly Financial Report. In the first half of the 2022 financial year, the corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 79.0 million a rise of just under 17% compared with the equivalent period last year (EUR 67.7 million). In the first six months of the 2022 financial year, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) stood at EUR 3.7 million, 42% higher than in the equivalent period last year (EUR 2.6 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) increased to EUR 7.9 million (H1/2021: EUR 7.1 million). The Berentzen Group thus confirms the provisional figures it had already made public in a mandatory capital market announcement on July 12, 2022.

We are very pleased about this strong growth in our revenues and earnings figures, comments Oliver Schwegmann, one of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschafts Executive Board members, and goes on to say, we have returned to our growth trajectory. Revenues have returned to the level of the first half of a financial year prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Adjusted for a bottling contract in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment that was terminated last year, revenues would have been as much as 8.1% up on those seen in the first half of 2019, the last financial year prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

With regard to our consolidated EBIT and EBITDA earnings figures, we have also achieved significant growth on the previous year, says Schwegmann. The fact that these figures had not yet reached the pre-coronavirus level again was due to the massive price increases for energy and materials as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

All key topics strategically important to the Berentzen Group had contributed to the successful growth. The Berentzen and Puschkin brands, with which the corporate group had launched a liqueur offensive in the past year, had seen joint growth in revenues of 23.5%. Premiumised branded spirits had risen by 13.6% The Mio Mio focus brand from the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment had achieved an increase in revenues of 16.2%. The Fresh Juice Systems segment with Citrocasa fruit juice presses as well as fruit and bottles achieved revenue growth of 28.0% in total. These are the topics with which we intend to generate future growth, and which will continue to take us forward, says Schwegmann.

Outlook for the rest of the financial year

Also for the second half of the year, the Berentzen Group anticipates a further rise in revenues, which is why it had made an upward correction to its revenue forecast for the full year already in July. Specifically, the Group expects higher consolidated revenues for the 2022 financial year in a range between EUR 158.0 million and EUR 165.0 million (previously between EUR 154.0 million and EUR 162.0 million, previous year: EUR 146.1 million).

In light of the positive business development, the Berentzen Group also raised the lower end of its earnings forecasts in July. The upper end of the ranges remains in place unchanged on account of the ongoing challenges on the procurement markets. Specifically, the corporate group anticipates consolidated EBIT of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million (previously EUR 5.0 million to EUR 8.0 million, previous year EUR 6.7 million) and a consolidated EBITDA of between EUR 15.0 million and EUR 17.0 million (previously EUR 14.0 million to EUR 17.0 million, previous year: EUR 15.4 million).

The momentum of the last few months allows us to launch optimistically into the second half of the year, despite the challenges on the procurement side. We are convinced that we will be able to continue along our profitable, ambitious path, says Schwegmann in conclusion.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de