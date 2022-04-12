DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q1/2022

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement



12.04.2022 / 13:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press release No. 9/2022



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q1/2022

Significant growth in revenues and earnings

Haselünne, April 12, 2022 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its preliminary operating results for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year. Accordingly, the company's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR 36.1 million (Q1 2021: EUR 31.4 million) - an increase of 15%. Adjusted to the termination of a contract bottling agreement, which generates revenues of about EUR 2.6 million in the first quarter 2021 within the Non-alcoholic Beverage segment, the consolidated revenues of this years' first quarter increased by 25% in comparison to those in the first quarter of the previous year. The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) rose to EUR 1.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.5 million), the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) came to EUR 3.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 2.7 million).

"We are very pleased with the strong growth", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft and continues: "The consolidated revenues are approximately as high as during a first quarter before the coronavirus pandemic. We always mentioned that we will return to the dynamic growth trajectory when the corona-restrictions of the private and social life are gradually removed. The figures presented today show this impressively." The Berentzen Group had also published these figures within a corresponding capital market information today.

The increase of the consolidated revenues was mainly driven by the strategic focuses. In the Spirits segment the liqueur campaign of the umbrella brands Berentzen and Puschkin as well as the premium dealer brands showed a strong performance, in addition the Mio Mio brand in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment generated higher revenues. The Fresh Juice Systems segment also contributed to the growth success with significantly higher revenues.

"Additionally, both consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA increased significantly. This highlights the earnings potential the corporate group can tab", Schwegmann says. "However, as we have reflected in our outlook for the 2022 financial year, we have to handle some challenges due to massive, unprecedented hikes in the costs of energy, raw and other materials this year." These hikes will affect the earnings figures negatively from the second quarter onwards. As a result, the earnings figures will not show the same dynamic development as the consolidated revenues which will increase significantly.

Further outlook for the 2022 financial year

Due to the reasons mentioned above, the Berentzen Group confirms its outlook for the 2022 financial year. The corporate group expects to achieve consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 154.0 million to EUR 162.0 million, a consolidated EBIT between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 8.0 million and a consolidated EBITDA between EUR 14.0 million and EUR 17.0 million.

"Despite the upcoming challenges regarding the procurement side, the figures published today demonstrate that the business model of the Berentzen-Gruppe will show a long-term, sustainable success", Schwegmann concludes.

Further information on the first three month of the 2022 financial year as well as details on the different segments of the Berentzen Group will be announced with the scheduled publication of the Interim Report Q1/2022 on May 3, 2022.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de