DGAP-News: BIKE24 expands its climate protection activities and has again been confirmed as a climate-neutral company

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG

BIKE24 expands its climate protection activities and has again been confirmed as a climate-neutral company



07.07.2022 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Switch to green electricity and extended carbon footprint assessment

CO 2 -output per order reduced

-output per order reduced Further projects to reduce energy consumption initiated

Dresden, July 7, 2022 BIKE24 is not only committed to green mobility and thus to protecting the environment through the sale of bikes and accessories. The e-commerce platform has also once again strengthened its commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions at its site in Dresden and has been confirmed as a climate-neutral company for the third time in a row. Accordingly, it has analyzed areas in which greenhouse gas emissions were generated in 2021. To further reduce these emissions, the company is implementing various energy-saving measures. In addition, inevitable emissions will be offset by supporting several environmental protection projects.

Since 2019, BIKE24 has been analyzing its carbon footprint in cooperation with DEKRA. Each year, the company proceeds with a further development. For the assessment of the 2020 financial year, for example, emissions resulting from shipment via its delivery service providers were considered on top of the direct and indirect emissions from its business activities. For 2021, greenhouse gas emissions from waste disposal have been analyzed as well. Going forward, it is intended to gradually expand the sub-areas under consideration.

"We were able to record a slight decrease in our CO2 emissions per order of around 3.6 percent in 2021, despite our continued growth and the introduction of Corona-related protection measures," Andrés Martin-Birner, Founder & CEO of BIKE24, reports. "With various initiatives, we will continuously keep working to further reduce our environmental footprint going forward."

A key decision in this regard was taken in early 2022: BIKE24 switched its supply contract to green electricity. Hundred percent of the energy for all German locations has since come from certified renewable energy sources, primarily from European hydropower plants.

In addition, the e-commerce platform has started to use more efficient LED-technology for lighting. First areas at the warehouse have already been equipped with the new light sources. A project to raise awareness among the management team is also being prepared. Each employee can contribute to further reducing greenhouse gas emissions by following some practical guidelines on saving electricity at work. Additional measures are to follow.

Since the start of the analyses, BIKE24 has compensated for all inevitable emissions through its commitment to environmental protection campaigns around the world. For 2021, it selected four beneficiaries for this: The projects supported are for independent energy supply through biogas plants in China, for the construction of a solar park in India, for the protection of the tropical rainforest in Colombia and for the construction of wind turbines in Brazil.

Press contact:

Bettina Fries

E-mail: presse@bike24.net

+49 172 2976 243

Investor contact:

Moritz Verleger

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

+49 151 2414 0166

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.