|
20.01.2022 11:21:49
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: BIKE24 launches webshop in France and Italy
|
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Market launch
Press release
BIKE24 launches webshop in France and Italy
Dresden, 20 January 2022 - From now on, even more bike enthusiasts in Europe will be able to shop easily at BIKE24 in their own language. The leading bicycle e-commerce platform is now also represented in France and Italy with its own country-specific sites. This makes BIKE24 the one-stop-shop for online bicycle shopping in two more cycling-loving countries in Southern Europe.
After the concept's successful launch in Spain, where the digital company more than doubled its turnover last year, two other major cycling nations in Europe, France and Italy, are now following suit. In addition to the enthusiasm for bike racing that the famous 'Tour de France' and 'Giro d'Italia' tours regularly spark there, the community of leisure and everyday cyclists is also growing steadily. This has also been evident at BIKE24 over the past two years, as orders have strongly increased. With these two new country-specific shops, the company is taking the next step towards becoming the one-stop-shop for online bicycle shopping in continental Europe. With around 77,000 items from more than 800 brands, it offers the widest and most in-depth range in the industry.
BIKE24's motto: if you can find what you're looking for quickly, you'll have more time for your hobby. That's why the webshop has been recently completely redesigned to make shopping as simple as possible. In addition, the new country-specific versions will introduce filters and payment options adapted to their market over the course of the year. Localized content, e.g. in newsletters, will soon provide extra inspiration for customers. If they need advice, an expert service team is also available to assist them - soon in French and Italian too.
The launch of the two new shops is part of BIKE24's international expansion. The European bicycle market offers enormous growth potential for this. For example, the total volume in the full bike sector alone was 18.3 billion[1] in 2020. The company plans to launch localized webshops in all major European countries over the next three to four years as part of its ongoing rollout, as well as to establish a network of logistics centers to provide top-quality ordering and delivery services to customers in all European markets. The first site for this has already been located with the new logistics center near Barcelona. BIKE24 will begin processing orders from Southern Europe here quickly and cost-effectively from the end of the year.
About BIKE24
[1] Source: "2021 European Bicycle Industry and Market Profile" report by the Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI).
