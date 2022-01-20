DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: BIKE24 launches webshop in France and Italy

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Market launch

BIKE24 launches webshop in France and Italy

Country-specific sites launched in Europe's two major cycling nations

Simple online shopping for everything to do with bicycles - now for even more customers

2022 will be the year of expansion into continental Europe for BIKE24

Dresden, 20 January 2022 - From now on, even more bike enthusiasts in Europe will be able to shop easily at BIKE24 in their own language. The leading bicycle e-commerce platform is now also represented in France and Italy with its own country-specific sites. This makes BIKE24 the one-stop-shop for online bicycle shopping in two more cycling-loving countries in Southern Europe.



"These new shops give our customers a shopping experience tailored to them without any language barriers," reports Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24. "The model in Spain showed us the potential offered by localized presences. We will now steadily implement this concept in further countries across continental Europe, with the aim of taking a leading position in all key markets."

After the concept's successful launch in Spain, where the digital company more than doubled its turnover last year, two other major cycling nations in Europe, France and Italy, are now following suit. In addition to the enthusiasm for bike racing that the famous 'Tour de France' and 'Giro d'Italia' tours regularly spark there, the community of leisure and everyday cyclists is also growing steadily. This has also been evident at BIKE24 over the past two years, as orders have strongly increased. With these two new country-specific shops, the company is taking the next step towards becoming the one-stop-shop for online bicycle shopping in continental Europe. With around 77,000 items from more than 800 brands, it offers the widest and most in-depth range in the industry.

BIKE24's motto: if you can find what you're looking for quickly, you'll have more time for your hobby. That's why the webshop has been recently completely redesigned to make shopping as simple as possible. In addition, the new country-specific versions will introduce filters and payment options adapted to their market over the course of the year. Localized content, e.g. in newsletters, will soon provide extra inspiration for customers. If they need advice, an expert service team is also available to assist them - soon in French and Italian too.

The launch of the two new shops is part of BIKE24's international expansion. The European bicycle market offers enormous growth potential for this. For example, the total volume in the full bike sector alone was 18.3 billion[1] in 2020. The company plans to launch localized webshops in all major European countries over the next three to four years as part of its ongoing rollout, as well as to establish a network of logistics centers to provide top-quality ordering and delivery services to customers in all European markets. The first site for this has already been located with the new logistics center near Barcelona. BIKE24 will begin processing orders from Southern Europe here quickly and cost-effectively from the end of the year.

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The webshop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local webshops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.

[1] Source: "2021 European Bicycle Industry and Market Profile" report by the Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI).