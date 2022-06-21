Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.06.2022 17:12:40

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: First Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company welcomes European growth strategy

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
BIKE24 Holding AG: First Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company welcomes European growth strategy

21.06.2022 / 17:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bike24 Holding AG: First Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company welcomes European growth strategy

  • Review of the successful financial year 2021
  • Agenda items approved by large majorities

Dresden, June 21, 2022. Today's first Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company approved all resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities, thus confirming the company's growth strategy.

A total of more than 77% of the registered share capital voted at the entirely virtual event. As part of their presentation, the members of the Executive Board reviewed the financial year 2021 and provided the participating shareholders with insights into the growth strategy and the outlook for the ongoing financial year 2022.

Founder & CEO Andrés Martin-Birner highlighted the implementation progress in his speech: "We have pushed ahead with all our defined strategic initiatives according to plan and achieved important operational milestones. Right now, we are already well underway with the European roll-out. From Dresden to Europe!"

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website:

https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/6000/agm.html

Press contact:
Bettina Fries
E-mail: presse@bike24.net
+49 1722976243

Investor contact:
Moritz Verleger
E-Mail: ir@bike24.net
+49 151 2414 0166

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.


21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN: A3CQ7F
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1380585

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1380585  21.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BIKE24mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BIKE24mehr Analysen

01.04.22 BIKE24 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.11.21 BIKE24 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.21 BIKE24 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BIKE24 3,67 -3,17% BIKE24

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter hohe Nervosität am Markt: US-Börsen schließen mit kräftigem Plus -- ATX letztlich mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX geht noch in Grün aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls mit leichten Gewinnen. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig nach oben. Mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen wurden von den Börsen aus Asien gemeldet.

Nachrichten

pagehit