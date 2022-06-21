|
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: First Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company welcomes European growth strategy
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG
Bike24 Holding AG: First Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company welcomes European growth strategy
Dresden, June 21, 2022. Today's first Annual General Meeting as a publicly listed company approved all resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities, thus confirming the company's growth strategy.
A total of more than 77% of the registered share capital voted at the entirely virtual event. As part of their presentation, the members of the Executive Board reviewed the financial year 2021 and provided the participating shareholders with insights into the growth strategy and the outlook for the ongoing financial year 2022.
https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/6000/agm.html
About BIKE24
BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.
