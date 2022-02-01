|
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: Group sales rise by 25.6% to EUR 250 million in 2021 - Growth target clearly achieved
Dresden, February 1, 2022. On the back of a strong final quarter, Bike24 Holding AG has clearly achieved its growth target for 2021: According to preliminary calculations, the European e-commerce platform's revenues rose to EUR 250 million despite a challenging environment. This is a further increase of 25.6% to the prior year, which had already delivered significant growth.
The positive revenue development was driven by a significant increase in the number of active customers to 821 thousand, up 18.2% versus the previous year's reporting date. A proactive procurement approach and solid supplier relationships allowed BIKE24 to largely offset industry-wide supply bottlenecks and delays in the supply chain.
Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24, adds: "Over the past few months we have taken strategic long-term moves to push ahead with our national and international expansion strategy to base our growth upon a broader foundation: The successful IPO in summer, the relaunch of our web shop and the kick-off for the construction of our new Southern European logistics center in Spain."
The new year also saw a very dynamic start for BIKE24. The country-specific web shops for France and Italy have been launched a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.
The full results for fiscal year 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022.
