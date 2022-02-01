DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG: Group sales rise by 25.6% to EUR 250 million in 2021 - Growth target clearly achieved

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

BIKE24 Holding AG: Group sales rise by 25.6% to EUR 250 million in 2021 - Growth target clearly achieved



01.02.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BIKE24: Group sales rise by 25.6% to EUR 250 million in 2021 - Growth target clearly achieved

Sales up 25.6% to EUR 250 million

Number of active customers grows to 821 thousand

Execution of European expansion roadmap ahead of plan

Dresden, February 1, 2022. On the back of a strong final quarter, Bike24 Holding AG has clearly achieved its growth target for 2021: According to preliminary calculations, the European e-commerce platform's revenues rose to EUR 250 million despite a challenging environment. This is a further increase of 25.6% to the prior year, which had already delivered significant growth.



Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24 provides an initial assessment: "2021 was an extremely successful and exciting year for us, which we concluded with a very strong fourth quarter. We managed the day-to-day challenges on the procurement market excellently and were thus able to optimally meet the unbroken demand for bicycles and accessories thanks to our broad product range and a highly committed team. The sales increase came in line with our expectations. And we are seeing the positive momentum to continue throughout the first few weeks of 2022."

The positive revenue development was driven by a significant increase in the number of active customers to 821 thousand, up 18.2% versus the previous year's reporting date. A proactive procurement approach and solid supplier relationships allowed BIKE24 to largely offset industry-wide supply bottlenecks and delays in the supply chain.

Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24, adds: "Over the past few months we have taken strategic long-term moves to push ahead with our national and international expansion strategy to base our growth upon a broader foundation: The successful IPO in summer, the relaunch of our web shop and the kick-off for the construction of our new Southern European logistics center in Spain."

The new year also saw a very dynamic start for BIKE24. The country-specific web shops for France and Italy have been launched a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

The full results for fiscal year 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022.

Media contact:

Bettina Fries

E-Mail: presse@bike24.net

+49 172 2976 243

Investor contact:

Moritz Verleger

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

+49 151 2414 0166



About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.