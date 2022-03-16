DGAP-News: BIKE24 image campaign: No compromise when it comes to cycling

DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch

BIKE24 image campaign: No compromise when it comes to cycling



16.03.2022 / 11:00

Press release

BIKE24 image campaign: No compromise when it comes to cycling

Omnipresent for the first time with 360 campaign

Expansion of marketing for further growth

Positioning as a one-stop shop for all cycling enthusiasts and amateur athletes

Roll-out of the measures throughout Europe

Dresden, 16 March 2022 - 'Less compromise - more...' is the headline of BIKE24's first omnichannel image campaign. The leading e-commerce bike platform is thus positioning itself as the cycling brand that allows its customers to spend more time cycling by providing the best possible service. The company is present through the campaign themes and clips on various social media channels as well as in print media and on billboards.



"One pillar of our growth strategy is the professionalisation of our marketing," says Carsten Wich, Chief Marketing Officer at BIKE24. "In recent months, we have therefore precisely differentiated our brand values and sharpened our profile. With the image campaign starting now, we are addressing existing and new customers with a 360 degree approach for the first time since BIKE24 was founded."

The themes and clips show cyclists in various situations - sometimes looking athletic on a racing or mountain bike, other times on an e-bike in the city. The claim 'Less compromise - more .' represents what the e-commerce company makes possible for its customers: less time looking for the right equipment and more time on the bike. With the widest and deepest range in the market and a convincing customer journey, BIKE24 is thus clearly positioning itself as the one-stop shop in the cycling sector. The fact that the company is an online shop run by athletes for like-minded people is also reflected in its brand values: "Real. Ambitious. Committed. Experts." Four words that stand for an authentic brand that supports its customers with passion and expertise and always delivers top performance - so exactly what bike enthusiasts expect.

The image campaign, which starts just in time for the new cycling season, focuses on the DACH region. There are also advertising measures in Spain, France and Italy, where BIKE24 is currently showing strong growth with its localised online shops. The themes and clips are designed to attract attention to the brand from a broad target group at various contact points. They can be seen in the social media segment on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. In addition, there are advertisements in various print media from the sports sector. For out-of-home advertising, BIKE24 used solid data to select billboards that reach a high number of active people as well. The company is also calling on all cycling fans to take part in a challenge on the sports community platform Strava, with great prizes to be won.

The first large-scale 360 marketing campaign since the company was founded 20 years ago is the first step towards sharpening BIKE24's brand profile. Communication measures like these will continue to support the company in its goal of fully exploiting the growth potential in the bicycle market and becoming the industry number 1 in continental Europe.

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.