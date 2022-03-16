|
16.03.2022 11:00:01
DGAP-News: BIKE24 image campaign: No compromise when it comes to cycling
|
DGAP-News: BIKE24 Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch
Press release
BIKE24 image campaign: No compromise when it comes to cycling
Dresden, 16 March 2022 - 'Less compromise - more...' is the headline of BIKE24's first omnichannel image campaign. The leading e-commerce bike platform is thus positioning itself as the cycling brand that allows its customers to spend more time cycling by providing the best possible service. The company is present through the campaign themes and clips on various social media channels as well as in print media and on billboards.
The themes and clips show cyclists in various situations - sometimes looking athletic on a racing or mountain bike, other times on an e-bike in the city. The claim 'Less compromise - more .' represents what the e-commerce company makes possible for its customers: less time looking for the right equipment and more time on the bike. With the widest and deepest range in the market and a convincing customer journey, BIKE24 is thus clearly positioning itself as the one-stop shop in the cycling sector. The fact that the company is an online shop run by athletes for like-minded people is also reflected in its brand values: "Real. Ambitious. Committed. Experts." Four words that stand for an authentic brand that supports its customers with passion and expertise and always delivers top performance - so exactly what bike enthusiasts expect.
The image campaign, which starts just in time for the new cycling season, focuses on the DACH region. There are also advertising measures in Spain, France and Italy, where BIKE24 is currently showing strong growth with its localised online shops. The themes and clips are designed to attract attention to the brand from a broad target group at various contact points. They can be seen in the social media segment on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. In addition, there are advertisements in various print media from the sports sector. For out-of-home advertising, BIKE24 used solid data to select billboards that reach a high number of active people as well. The company is also calling on all cycling fans to take part in a challenge on the sports community platform Strava, with great prizes to be won.
The first large-scale 360 marketing campaign since the company was founded 20 years ago is the first step towards sharpening BIKE24's brand profile. Communication measures like these will continue to support the company in its goal of fully exploiting the growth potential in the bicycle market and becoming the industry number 1 in continental Europe.
Further information is available on the image campaign's landing page at https://www.bike24.com/less-compromises.
Further information and press materials can be found here:
Press contact:
About BIKE24
