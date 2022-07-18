DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

18.07.2022 / 10:26

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 3. Interim Reporting

In the time period from July 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022, a number of 147,562 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 11 July 2022 25,000 31.2214 12 July 2022 31,000 30.2112 13 July 2022 30,000 29.5980 14 July 2022 29,984 29.4757 15 July 2022 31,578 29.9202

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022, amounts to 301,562 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.