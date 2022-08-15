DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



15.08.2022 / 15:20 CET/CEST

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 7. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 8 August 2022 until and including August 12, 2022, a number of 294,900 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 8 August 2022 56,000 30.3572 9 August 2022 58,500 29.9550 10 August 2022 59,000 29.8420 11 August 2022 60,000 28.7672 12 August 2022 61,400 28.7026

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022, amounts to 1,314,628 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.