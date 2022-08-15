Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 15:20:04

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

15.08.2022 / 15:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 7. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 8 August 2022 until and including August 12, 2022, a number of 294,900 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
8 August 2022 56,000 30.3572
9 August 2022 58,500 29.9550
10 August 2022 59,000 29.8420
11 August 2022 60,000 28.7672
12 August 2022 61,400 28.7026

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022, amounts to 1,314,628 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


15.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1420595

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420595  15.08.2022 CET/CEST

