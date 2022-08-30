DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



30.08.2022 / 13:21

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 9. Interim Reporting

In the time period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022, a number of 191,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 22 August 2022 28,352 28.8678 23 August 2022 42,225 29.7350 24 August 2022 43,402 30.5946 25 August 2022 38,395 31.3270 26 August 2022 39,385 31.0698

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022, amounts to 1,770,744 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.