DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



12.09.2022 / 09:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 11. Interim Reporting

In the time period from September 5, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022, a number of 147,532 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 5 September 2022 30,000 28.7373 6 September 2022 27,532 28.4783 7 September 2022 30,000 28.0729 8 September 2022 30,000 27.8897 9 September 2022 30,000 28.3256

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 9, 2022, amounts to 2,100,084 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.