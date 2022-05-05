|
05.05.2022 16:16:51
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
|
DGAP-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority in accordance with the proposals of the management (Verwaltung).
The speech of Dr. Michael Ramroth, Dr. Georg Floß and Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf of Biotest AG at the Annual General Meeting is available at:
About Biotest
IR contact
Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Disclaimer
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|investor_relations@biotest.de
|Internet:
|http://www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345227
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1345227 05.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biotest AG Vz.
|35,70
|0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.