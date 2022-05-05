DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution



05.05.2022 / 16:16

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

Distribution of EUR 0.04 per preferred share

Broad majority on all agenda items in accordance with the proposals of the management (Verwaltung)



Dreieich 05 May 2022. At the third ordinary, virtual Annual General Meeting on 05 May 2022, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.04 per preference share. A total of 45.26 % of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of the net profit was passed with 99.90% approval.

The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority in accordance with the proposals of the management (Verwaltung).

The speech of Dr. Michael Ramroth, Dr. Georg Floß and Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf of Biotest AG at the Annual General Meeting is available at:

Shareholders' Meeting 2022 (biotest.com)

