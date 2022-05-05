DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

05.05.2022 16:16:51

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

05.05.2022

05.05.2022 / 16:16
PRESS RELEASE

  • Distribution of EUR 0.04 per preferred share
  • Broad majority on all agenda items in accordance with the proposals of the management (Verwaltung)


Dreieich 05 May 2022. At the third ordinary, virtual Annual General Meeting on 05 May 2022, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.04 per preference share. A total of 45.26 % of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of the net profit was passed with 99.90% approval.

The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda were also adopted by a large majority in accordance with the proposals of the management (Verwaltung).

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biotest AG Vz. 35,70 0,85% Biotest AG Vz.

