DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic



24.05.2022 / 07:00

Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

30 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply



Dreieich, 24 May 2022. Biotest has received the operating license for its tenth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL.

The centre is located in Uherský Brod, a town in the Zlinský kraj region near the Slovak border in Moravia. The opening of the centre is associated with the creation of ten qualified jobs.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.

"With the new plasma collection centre in Uherský Brod, we are taking another significant step forward in significantly expanding our plasma collection volume. Due to the currently very tight situation of the worldwide supply of human blood plasma, every additional litre of plasma available counts. With this new centre, we can make an important contribution to meeting the steadily increasing demand for plasma-based medicines. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our current and future plasma donors as well as our dedicated employees for their tireless daily efforts," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

