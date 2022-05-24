|
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
The centre is located in Uherský Brod, a town in the Zlinský kraj region near the Slovak border in Moravia. The opening of the centre is associated with the creation of ten qualified jobs.
Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.
"With the new plasma collection centre in Uherský Brod, we are taking another significant step forward in significantly expanding our plasma collection volume. Due to the currently very tight situation of the worldwide supply of human blood plasma, every additional litre of plasma available counts. With this new centre, we can make an important contribution to meeting the steadily increasing demand for plasma-based medicines. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our current and future plasma donors as well as our dedicated employees for their tireless daily efforts," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.
The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.
