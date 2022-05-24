24.05.2022 07:00:11

DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

24.05.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

  • 30 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply


Dreieich, 24 May 2022. Biotest has received the operating license for its tenth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL.

The centre is located in Uherský Brod, a town in the Zlinský kraj region near the Slovak border in Moravia. The opening of the centre is associated with the creation of ten qualified jobs.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.

"With the new plasma collection centre in Uherský Brod, we are taking another significant step forward in significantly expanding our plasma collection volume. Due to the currently very tight situation of the worldwide supply of human blood plasma, every additional litre of plasma available counts. With this new centre, we can make an important contribution to meeting the steadily increasing demand for plasma-based medicines. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our current and future plasma donors as well as our dedicated employees for their tireless daily efforts," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 


24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1359295

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1359295  24.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359295&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten