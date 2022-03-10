|
10.03.2022 07:00:12
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
|
DGAP-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
- 29 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply
The centre is located in the third largest Czech city, Ostrava, which has a population of over 280,000. In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, plasma donors can use TV or Wi-Fi free of charge. Six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, the centre is open 12 hours a day. Thanks to this new plasma centre, 12 new jobs will be created in Ostrava.
Biotest is continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity. The plasma from the additional centre will be used to support the growing plasma fractionation capacity of Biotest's new production facility in Dreieich.
"With the new plasma collection centre in Ostrava, we are taking another important step forward in significantly expanding our plasma collection volume in the Czech Republic and thus in Europe. Due to the current very tight situation in the global supply of human blood plasma, every additional litre of plasma available counts. With these advances, we can make our important contribution to meeting the steadily increasing demand for plasma-based medicines. A big thank you is due to our current and future plasma donors who continue to donate at our centres during the Covid-19 pandemic. We would also like to thank our dedicated employees in the plasma centres for their tireless daily commitment to plasma donation," emphasises Dr Frank Velte, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.
The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Disclaimer
