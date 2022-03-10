DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens ninth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

10.03.2022 07:00:12

Dreieich, 10 March 2022. Biotest has received the operating license for its ninth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL.

The centre is located in the third largest Czech city, Ostrava, which has a population of over 280,000. In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, plasma donors can use TV or Wi-Fi free of charge. Six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, the centre is open 12 hours a day. Thanks to this new plasma centre, 12 new jobs will be created in Ostrava.

Biotest is continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity. The plasma from the additional centre will be used to support the growing plasma fractionation capacity of Biotest's new production facility in Dreieich.

"With the new plasma collection centre in Ostrava, we are taking another important step forward in significantly expanding our plasma collection volume in the Czech Republic and thus in Europe. Due to the current very tight situation in the global supply of human blood plasma, every additional litre of plasma available counts. With these advances, we can make our important contribution to meeting the steadily increasing demand for plasma-based medicines. A big thank you is due to our current and future plasma donors who continue to donate at our centres during the Covid-19 pandemic. We would also like to thank our dedicated employees in the plasma centres for their tireless daily commitment to plasma donation," emphasises Dr Frank Velte, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

