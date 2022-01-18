|
18.01.2022 07:00:16
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production
|
DGAP-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production
The company's goal is to continuously reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Biotest AG publishes extensive data annually in its sustainability report.
When implementing the optimisation potential in a fully continuous production operation, weighing up the potential, technical possibility and time feasibility is a major challenge.
"In 2021, we were able to reduce their electricity requirements by 40% by replacing an air conditioning system. The annual electricity savings from this project alone are equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 50 households," emphasises Dr Georg Floß, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Biotest AG.
Further targeted measures are being implemented on an ongoing basis, such as the replacement of light bulbs, the installation of electric charging stations for cars, optimisation of the running time of technical equipment and the use of natural refrigerants for our cold storage facilities.
For years, Biotest has been operating highly efficient combined heat and power plants based on the principle of combined heat, power and cooling. This means that in addition to generating electricity for the company's own needs, the waste heat is also used to air-condition buildings throughout the year.
Furthermore, the company is currently planning to install photovoltaic systems on the company premises.
In order to make the remaining energy consumption climate-neutral despite all the measures listed, Biotest always obtains its electricity (approx. 30 million kWh) from renewable sources.
The remaining greenhouse gas emissions generated at the site are offset by voluntary investments in non-profit climate protection projects.
"In 2021, we promoted access to clean energy for communities in rural Vietnam by building biogas plants," explains Dr Georg Floß. "The plants are built and used directly on site by the local population according to a simple, effective and extensively tested concept."
This biogas programme has already received several awards, including the renowned "Energy Globe Award", the "Ashden Award" and the "Humanitarian Award", and contributes to 11 UN Social Development Goals.
Biotest AG is also currently supporting the local campaign to convert monostructural forest areas into climate-stable mixed forests in the Dreieich municipal forest, thus once again demonstrating its environmentally conscious commitment.
IR contact
Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Disclaimer
18.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|investor_relations@biotest.de
|Internet:
|http://www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268605
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1268605 18.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biotest AG Vz.
|36,60
|-0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.