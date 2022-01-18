18.01.2022 07:00:16

DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production

Biotest AG: Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production

18.01.2022 / 07:00
PRESS RELEASE

Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production

  • Climate neutrality achieved at the Dreieich site
  • Electricity purchased from renewable sources
  • Continuous reduction of energy consumption through targeted investments


Dreieich, 18 January 2022. Biotest AG is actively involved in the fight against climate change at the Dreieich site through targeted measures. The company, which is aware of its energy-intensive production and the resulting impact on the environment, has been running a certified energy management system for years in order to systematically collect data, present it transparently and tap potential for optimisation.

The company's goal is to continuously reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Biotest AG publishes extensive data annually in its sustainability report.

When implementing the optimisation potential in a fully continuous production operation, weighing up the potential, technical possibility and time feasibility is a major challenge.

"In 2021, we were able to reduce their electricity requirements by 40% by replacing an air conditioning system. The annual electricity savings from this project alone are equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 50 households," emphasises Dr Georg Floß, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Biotest AG.

Further targeted measures are being implemented on an ongoing basis, such as the replacement of light bulbs, the installation of electric charging stations for cars, optimisation of the running time of technical equipment and the use of natural refrigerants for our cold storage facilities.

For years, Biotest has been operating highly efficient combined heat and power plants based on the principle of combined heat, power and cooling. This means that in addition to generating electricity for the company's own needs, the waste heat is also used to air-condition buildings throughout the year.

Furthermore, the company is currently planning to install photovoltaic systems on the company premises.

In order to make the remaining energy consumption climate-neutral despite all the measures listed, Biotest always obtains its electricity (approx. 30 million kWh) from renewable sources.

The remaining greenhouse gas emissions generated at the site are offset by voluntary investments in non-profit climate protection projects.

"In 2021, we promoted access to clean energy for communities in rural Vietnam by building biogas plants," explains Dr Georg Floß. "The plants are built and used directly on site by the local population according to a simple, effective and extensively tested concept."

This biogas programme has already received several awards, including the renowned "Energy Globe Award", the "Ashden Award" and the "Humanitarian Award", and contributes to 11 UN Social Development Goals.

Biotest AG is also currently supporting the local campaign to convert monostructural forest areas into climate-stable mixed forests in the Dreieich municipal forest, thus once again demonstrating its environmentally conscious commitment.


About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


