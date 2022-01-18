DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG: Biotest combats climate change through CO2-neutral production



18.01.2022 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest combats climate change through CO 2 -neutral production

Climate neutrality achieved at the Dreieich site

Electricity purchased from renewable sources

Continuous reduction of energy consumption through targeted investments



Dreieich, 18 January 2022. Biotest AG is actively involved in the fight against climate change at the Dreieich site through targeted measures. The company, which is aware of its energy-intensive production and the resulting impact on the environment, has been running a certified energy management system for years in order to systematically collect data, present it transparently and tap potential for optimisation.

The company's goal is to continuously reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Biotest AG publishes extensive data annually in its sustainability report.

When implementing the optimisation potential in a fully continuous production operation, weighing up the potential, technical possibility and time feasibility is a major challenge.

"In 2021, we were able to reduce their electricity requirements by 40% by replacing an air conditioning system. The annual electricity savings from this project alone are equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 50 households," emphasises Dr Georg Floß, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Biotest AG.

Further targeted measures are being implemented on an ongoing basis, such as the replacement of light bulbs, the installation of electric charging stations for cars, optimisation of the running time of technical equipment and the use of natural refrigerants for our cold storage facilities.

For years, Biotest has been operating highly efficient combined heat and power plants based on the principle of combined heat, power and cooling. This means that in addition to generating electricity for the company's own needs, the waste heat is also used to air-condition buildings throughout the year.

Furthermore, the company is currently planning to install photovoltaic systems on the company premises.

In order to make the remaining energy consumption climate-neutral despite all the measures listed, Biotest always obtains its electricity (approx. 30 million kWh) from renewable sources.

The remaining greenhouse gas emissions generated at the site are offset by voluntary investments in non-profit climate protection projects.

"In 2021, we promoted access to clean energy for communities in rural Vietnam by building biogas plants," explains Dr Georg Floß. "The plants are built and used directly on site by the local population according to a simple, effective and extensively tested concept."

This biogas programme has already received several awards, including the renowned "Energy Globe Award", the "Ashden Award" and the "Humanitarian Award", and contributes to 11 UN Social Development Goals.

Biotest AG is also currently supporting the local campaign to convert monostructural forest areas into climate-stable mixed forests in the Dreieich municipal forest, thus once again demonstrating its environmentally conscious commitment.



About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

