DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds sales guidance in fiscal year 2021

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Biotest AG: Biotest exceeds sales guidance in fiscal year 2021



24.03.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest exceeds sales guidance in fiscal year 2021

Revenue increase of 6.5%

EBIT in core business profitable at 29.4 million

Biotest invites to the virtual Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2021



Dreieich, March 24, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the Biotest Group generated revenues of 515.6 million, compared to 484.2 million in the previous year. This corresponds to an increase in revenues of 6.5 %.

Despite the ongoing Corona crisis, Biotest's sales in the Therapy segment developed positively with a growth rate of 7.2 % compared to the previous year. This result is a consequence of growth in key sales markets due to the positive sales development of the main product Intratect(R).

EBIT amounted to - 47.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared to - 1.3 million in the previous year. At the beginning of 2021, the Executive Board had forecast EBIT of - 5 to - 10 million. This forecast was adjusted in December 2021 to EBIT of - 43 to - 55 million. The reason for the adjustment was the necessary write-down of plasma derived coagulation factor VIII due to the sales market situation. Without the one-time effect of the write-down on factor VIII inventories in the amount of 40.1 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) would have amounted to - 7.0 million.

The Biotest Group's core business (adjusted EBIT) was clearly positive at 29.4 million (previous year: 78.4 million).

For the Biotest Group, the overall loss before tax (EBT) amounted to - 62.6 million after - 30.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

The Biotest Group's loss (EAT) for the financial year 2021 was - 63.4 million, compared to - 31.4 million in 2020.

Following the agreement reached by Spanish Grifols, S.A. in September 2021 with the current majority shareholder Tiancheng International Holdings on the acquisition of Biotest's block of shares, under the voluntary tender offer, Biotest shareholders tendered an additional 6.22 % of the ordinary shares and 42.24 % of the preference shares to Grifols, S.A.. Biotest expects that all necessary antitrust approvals will be obtained in the near future and that the share transfer can then be legally completed. Grifols S.A. will then hold 96.2 % of all ordinary shares and 43.2 % of all preference shares and thus a 69.7 % share of the total share capital. With this change in the shareholder structure, business opportunities in the USA will again increase significantly. Grifols and Biotest will also be able to pool existing resources in the field of blood plasma in order, among other things, to achieve a wider product range and thus create the conditions for sustainable corporate success.

Further good progress was made in the area of research and development. Based on the positive and medically relevant results of the ESsCOVID study (Escape from severe COVID-19), the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut has suggested to continue the clinical development of Trimodulin in a phase III study in the selected target population of patients with COVID-19 receiving oxygen support. In this context, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the German Federal Ministry of Health have pledged funding of up to 29 million to accelerate Phase III clinical development.

Biotest has also set the course for positive corporate development with the new production facilities of the Biotest Next Level expansion project. At the beginning of July 2021, the facilities were successfully approved by the Darmstadt Regional Council and the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the manufacturing authorization was granted in accordance with Section 13 of the German Medicines Act. The focus is currently on completing the dossier for the marketing authorization of the new immunoglobulin "IgG Next Generation".

With the opening of five additional plasma collection centers in the Czech Republic and Hungary, Biotest was able to broaden the basis for obtaining the important raw material plasma in 2021. The Biotest Group now has 29 plasma collection centers in Europe.

Outlook 2022:

For the fiscal year 2022, the Executive Board aims to maintain the sales level of 2021, but due to current developments, which are difficult to forecast, does not rule out sales being 5 - 10 % lower.

Excluding the possible impact of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Executive Board would have expected EBIT of - 20 to - 25 million, taking into account accelerated R&D activities. This EBIT amount could more than double to - 40 to - 60 million if there were temporary production interruptions due to the above-mentioned risks.

If the operating result (EBIT) is adjusted for the earnings burdens from the Biotest Next Level project, Biotest expects an adjusted EBIT of 70 to 85 million, which may also be reduced to 40 to 70 million due to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

The 2021 Annual Report is available on the company's website at Presentations and analyst calls (biotest.com). The presentation for the conference call for analysts and journalists will be available for download on March 24, 2022.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: IR@biotest.com



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate