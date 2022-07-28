Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 08:30:04

DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBITDA in first half-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBITDA in first half-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR

28.07.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

Biotest increases EBITDA in firsthalf-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR

 

  • Biotest almost achieves previous year's sales in difficult environment
  • Opening of 4 plasma collection centres in the first half of the year
  • More plasma centres planned in 2022

 

Dreieich, 28 July 2022. In the first half of the financial year 2022, the Biotest Group generated sales in the amount of  253.1 million, which the company believes is more than satisfactory in view of the challenging global economic situation, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring a sustainable supply of human plasma. The decrease compared to the same period of the previous year of  257.8 million amounts to 1.8 %.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to  8.8 million in the first half of the 2022 financial year, compared to  5.8 million in the first half of the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 51.7 %.

EBIT in the first half of the year 2022 amounted to  -9.1 million and was thus below the previous year's value of  -8.5 million. In the current year, this includes expenses for the Biotest Next Level project in the amount of  41.5 million (same period of the previous year:  38.0 million).

Influenced by a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, while at the same time the pandemic situation remained difficult, Biotest was able to increase sales, especially of Intratect®, with an adjusted pricing policy. However, this development could not fully compensate for the decline in sales in the other product areas.

In the reporting period, Biotest AG was already able to open 4 new plasma collection centres. In addition, further new plasma centres are planned in 2022 in order to place the supply of plasma on a broader basis.

Biotest will publish the full figures for the first half of the 2022 financial year on 11 August 2022.

 

 

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

 

 

 

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
E-mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
E-mail: pr@biotest.com

 

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

 

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

 

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 


28.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1406293

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1406293  28.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biotest AG Vz. 35,10 3,54% Biotest AG Vz.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen