DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBITDA in first half-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Biotest AG: Biotest increases EBITDA in first half-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR



28.07.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest increases EBITDA in firsthalf-year by 52% to 8.8 million EUR

Biotest almost achieves previous year's sales in difficult environment

Opening of 4 plasma collection centres in the first half of the year

More plasma centres planned in 2022

Dreieich, 28 July 2022. In the first half of the financial year 2022, the Biotest Group generated sales in the amount of 253.1 million, which the company believes is more than satisfactory in view of the challenging global economic situation, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring a sustainable supply of human plasma. The decrease compared to the same period of the previous year of 257.8 million amounts to 1.8 %.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 8.8 million in the first half of the 2022 financial year, compared to 5.8 million in the first half of the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 51.7 %.

EBIT in the first half of the year 2022 amounted to -9.1 million and was thus below the previous year's value of -8.5 million. In the current year, this includes expenses for the Biotest Next Level project in the amount of 41.5 million (same period of the previous year: 38.0 million).

Influenced by a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, while at the same time the pandemic situation remained difficult, Biotest was able to increase sales, especially of Intratect®, with an adjusted pricing policy. However, this development could not fully compensate for the decline in sales in the other product areas.

In the reporting period, Biotest AG was already able to open 4 new plasma collection centres. In addition, further new plasma centres are planned in 2022 in order to place the supply of plasma on a broader basis.

Biotest will publish the full figures for the first half of the 2022 financial year on 11 August 2022.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact



Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

E-mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

E-mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate