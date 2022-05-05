DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest records sales of 115 million in the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Biotest AG: Biotest records sales of 115 million in the first quarter of 2022



05.05.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Biotest records sales of 115 million in the first quarter of 2022

EBIT increase compared to the first quarter of 2021

EBIT includes Biotest Next Level expenses of -20.3 million

Biotest signs license agreement for its novel immunoglobulin (IgG Next Generation)



Dreieich, 05 May, 2022. The Biotest Group recorded revenue of 115.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a decrease of 3.4 % compared to revenue of 120.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

Influenced by a worldwide increase in demand for immunoglobulins, while the pandemic situation remained difficult, Biotest was able to increase its revenues, especially of Intratect®, Biotests standard immunoglobulin, significantly above the previous year.

EBIT for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to -5.0 million and was thus significantly above the previous years figure (same period of the previous year: -9.3 million). In the current year, this includes expenses for the Biotest Next Level project in the amount of 20.3 million (same period of the previous year: 18.5 million). The increase in EBIT compared to the first quarter of 2021 is mainly due to the 3.2 million increase in gross profit.

The Biotest Groups result after taxes for the first quarter of 2022 increased to -4.9 million after -14.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

With the support within the framework of the granting of research and development allowances totalling 29 million by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung BMBF) and the German Federal Ministry of Health (Bundesministerium für Gesundheit), Biotest is continuing the development programme for the development candidate Trimodulin in severe COVID-19 disease. Another phase III trial with Trimodulin in patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia is planned to start later this year.

In addition, Biotest intensified its efforts in the first quarter to be able to bring product candidates in the late clinical phase, such as Fibrinogen Concentrate and Trimodulin, through to approval quickly.

Further progress was made in the Biotest Next Level expansion project in financial year 2021. The last of the Process Performance Qualification PPQ batches was successfully produced at the beginning of August 2021. With the achievement of this milestone, all prerequisites for the successful commercial production of IgG Next Generation were met. All the data collected was compiled as part of the dossier preparation. The submission of the dossier to the drug authorities for IgG Next Generation took place on 31 March 2022. Approval for this and thus marketing authorisation for IgG Next Generation is expected at the end of 2022.

After the submission, Biotest was able to announce the signing of a licensing agreement for its novel immunoglobulin (IgG Next Generation) with the Saudi Arabian company Pharma Pharmaceutical Industries (PPI). Based on this agreement and with the help of Biotests immunoglobulin expertise and technology, PPI will be able to launch the first local polyvalent intravenous immunoglobulin in Saudi Arabia.

The voluntary takeover offer of Grifols S.A. published on 26 October 2021 for the shares of Biotest AG was effectively completed on 25 April 2022 ("Closing"). Following the completion of the public takeover offer and the completion of the acquisition of Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, Grifols held 96.20% of the ordinary shares and 43.2% of the preference shares and thus held 69.72% of the share capital of Biotest AG. On May 2, 2022, Grifols, S.A. published pursuant to section 23 (2) sentence 1 WpÜG that Grifols, S.A. has acquired a further 0.94% of the voting rights of Biotest AG. Grifols, S.A. now holds a total of 97.14% of the voting rights of Biotest AG.

Outlook 2021:

The Biotest Groups outlook has not changed significantly since its presentation in the 2021 Annual Report (pages 27 to 30). As described there, the Board of Management aims to maintain the revenue level of 2021 for financial year 2022, but also does not rule out 5-10 % lower revenue. Without the possible impact of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Board of Management would have expected EBIT of -20 million to -25 million, taking accelerated R&D activities into account. This amount could more than double to -40 to -60 million if there were temporary production losses due to the below-mentioned risks.

The Quarterly statement is available on the company's website at

https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/quarterly_reports.cfm

The presentation for today's virtual Annual General Meeting, as well as the speech of the Management Board, will also be available on the Biotest website.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate