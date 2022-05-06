DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG



06.05.2022

Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG



Dreieich, 6 Mai 2022. At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG, the Supervisory Board was newly elected.

- Ms. Uta Kemmerich-Keil,

- Mr. Xiaoying (David) Gao

- Dr Bernhard Ehmer

- Mr. Tan Yang

and as substitute members appointed by Grifols S.A.

- Mr. David Bell and

- Mr. Tomás Dagá Gelabert

were elected.

The employees had already elected Mr. Dirk Schuck and Mr. Jürgen Heilmann as their representatives on the Supervisory Board on April 6th, 2022.

The Supervisory Board members were elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting in May 2027.

In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Bernhard Ehmer was elected Chairman. Dr Ehmer was Chairman of the Management Board of Biotest AG from November 2014 to April 2019.

Mr. Tan Yang and Mr. David Gao tendered their resignations as announced. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of Biotest AG, this will take effect after one month, so that Mr. Tomás Dagá Gelabert and Mr. David Bell will then succeed him on the Board.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate