06.05.2022 09:00:02
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG
Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG
At the Annual General Meeting
and as substitute members appointed by Grifols S.A.
The employees had already elected Mr. Dirk Schuck and Mr. Jürgen Heilmann as their representatives on the Supervisory Board on April 6th, 2022.
The Supervisory Board members were elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting in May 2027.
In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Bernhard Ehmer was elected Chairman. Dr Ehmer was Chairman of the Management Board of Biotest AG from November 2014 to April 2019.
Mr. Tan Yang and Mr. David Gao tendered their resignations as announced. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of Biotest AG, this will take effect after one month, so that Mr. Tomás Dagá Gelabert and Mr. David Bell will then succeed him on the Board.
About Biotest
1345497 06.05.2022
