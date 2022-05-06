06.05.2022 09:00:02

DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM
Biotest AG: Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG

06.05.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Dr Bernhard Ehmer new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG


Dreieich, 6 Mai 2022. At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG, the Supervisory Board was newly elected.

At the Annual General Meeting
- Ms. Uta Kemmerich-Keil,
- Mr. Xiaoying (David) Gao
- Dr Bernhard Ehmer
- Mr. Tan Yang

and as substitute members appointed by Grifols S.A.
- Mr. David Bell and
- Mr. Tomás Dagá Gelabert
were elected.

The employees had already elected Mr. Dirk Schuck and Mr. Jürgen Heilmann as their representatives on the Supervisory Board on April 6th, 2022.

The Supervisory Board members were elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting in May 2027.

In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Bernhard Ehmer was elected Chairman. Dr Ehmer was Chairman of the Management Board of Biotest AG from November 2014 to April 2019.

Mr. Tan Yang and Mr. David Gao tendered their resignations as announced. In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of Biotest AG, this will take effect after one month, so that Mr. Tomás Dagá Gelabert and Mr. David Bell will then succeed him on the Board.

 

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


06.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345497

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1345497  06.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biotest AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten