DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Grifols acquires majority of voting rights in Biotest

DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Biotest AG: Grifols acquires majority of voting rights in Biotest



25.04.2022 / 13:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Grifols acquires majority of voting rights in Biotest

Admission of all offer conditions

Transfer of tendered shares completed

Majority shareholding of Grifols in Biotest (96.2% of the ordinary voting shares of Biotest AG)

Board of Management welcomes the takeover

Dreieich, 25 April 2022. On 12 April 2022, Biotest AG notified that the last outstanding condition for the takeover offer of Grifols S.A. had been fulfilled.

Today Grifols SA announced that the voluntary takeover offer published on 26 October 2021 for the shares of Biotest AG was effectively completed. Grifols S.A. will hold 96.2% of the ordinary shares and 43.2% of the preference shares as of today.

"Biotest and Grifols share the ambition to provide patients with innovative treatment solutions in Haematology, Clinical Immunology and Intensive Care Medicine. Through the merger, Grifols and Biotest will be able to pool their existing experiences and resources in the field of human blood plasma therapeutics in order to increase the availability of theses life-saving medicines as well as to enlarge the product range. In particular, the opportunity to regain access the US as a result of the change of ownership is essential for Biotest's future growth," emphasises Dr Michael Ramroth, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Biotest AG, adding "As Grifols states in the acquisition document, the aim is also to increase the resources available to Biotest's research and development departments in order to accelerate the current development projects for novel proteins such as IgM and Fibrinogen. With Grifols we can also increase the future manufacturing scale and commercial reach of these new drugs. This generates value and provides new exciting opportunities for both companies. We expressly support and welcome Grifols as new major strategic shareholder of Biotest."

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com



PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com



Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate