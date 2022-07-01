|
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Bitcoin Group SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - dividend of EUR 0.10 per share resolved
Herford, July 01, 2022 Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 today. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities. In total, 35.32% of the Company's share capital was represented in the vote at the Annual General Meeting. As in the previous year, the meeting was held in person.
In its speech, the Management Board looked back on the successful financial year 2021. Among other things, Bitcoin Group SE increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by more than 87% to EUR 19.7 million compared to the previous year. The shareholders will benefit from the successful business development in 2021. With a large majority, the Annual General Meeting approved the first-time payment of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.10 per share.
"The excellent positioning in the market, high earnings power in the core business and our solid financial situation allow us to let our shareholders participate in the company's success for the first time in the form of a dividend. Despite a challenging environment, we intend to continue on our path of sustainable and profitable growth," said Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.
Furthermore, new elections for the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE took place. Supervisory Board member Martin Rubensdörffer had resigned his mandate as of July 01, 2022. For Mr. Rubensdörffer, new member Mr. Holger E. Giese (Lawyer) joins the supervisory body. At the same time, the shareholders approved an expansion of the Supervisory Board from four to five members. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Sebastian Borek (General Partner of Peruya Asset Management GmbH and Managing Director of Visionary Ventures GmbH, Aldeia de Juso, Portugal) as an additional member.
At its constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board again elected Alexander Müller as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Rainer Hofmann remains his deputy.
"We look forward to the support of Sebastian Borek and Holger E. Giese on the Supervisory Board. Both are proven experts with a clear vision. Thus, we are gaining even more expertise overall. On behalf of the entire Management Board, I would also like to thank Martin Rubensdörffer for his trusting cooperation and passionate commitment," said Marco Bodewein.
The voting results are available on the Bitcoin Group SE website at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389119
|
