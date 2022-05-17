DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes annual Report 2021 - first dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per share planned

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

Bitcoin Group SE publishes annual Report 2021 - first dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per share planned



- Revenue increased by 69.3% to EUR 25.4 million (previous year: EUR 15.0 million)

- EBITDA increased by 87.6% to EUR 19.7 million (previous year: EUR 10.5 million)

- Cryptocurrency holdings more than doubled to EUR 181.1 million



Herford, May 17, 2022 Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) today presented its annual report for the year 2021. After another record year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for the first time at the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 1, 2022.

In the financial year 2021, Bitcoin Group SE generated revenues of EUR 25.4 million compared to EUR 15.0 million in 2020, representing an increase of 69.3%. The strong increase was primarily due to the high demand for cryptocurrencies on the Bitcoin.de trading platform. Therefore, it has been possible to significantly expand commission income in cryptocurrency trading and also to record a similar dynamic with regard to the development of earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 87.6% to EUR 19.7 million compared to EUR 10.5 million in the previous year. Earnings per share rose from EUR 1.90 in 2020 to EUR 2.67 in 2021. The high demand for cryptocurrencies is also reflected in a further increase in the own portfolio of the subsidiary futurum bank AG. This more than doubled compared to 2020 to EUR 181.1 million at the end of December 2021.

Bitcoin Group SE is meeting the high demand for crypto assets with an expanded offering on Bitcoin.de. In the first half of 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) was added as a new currency, which means that a total of eight major cryptocurrencies can now be traded on the platform. In addition to trading cryptocurrencies against euros, Bitcoin.de also offers trading of pure cryptocurrency pairs.

The new services and trading options ensured a welcoming increase in customers in the past financial year. Bitcoin.de had already exceeded the one million customer mark in the first half of 2021. Over the entire 2021 financial year, Bitcoin Group SE was able to win over an average of more than 8,000 new users per month with the advantages of its trading platform.

With an equity ratio of 73.0% (previous year: 73.7%) and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 20.3 million as of the 2021 balance sheet date (previous year: EUR 12.0 million), Bitcoin Group SE is extraordinarily well financed and can continue to flexibly pursue its growth strategy.

"The 2021 financial year was a great success for us, in which we want our shareholders to participate, in the form of a dividend. Overall, we succeeded in reaching new record levels on the growth path. However, we note that the momentum has flattened out over the course of the year. The war in Ukraine, the still uncertain development of the Corona situation and the expectation of rising interest rates are causing increasing uncertainty among capital market participants and a tendency towards decreasing risk appetite. We must clearly reflect these developments in our outlook. Our prominent market position and our solid financial situation are the basis for meeting these challenges," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

In view of the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, the continuing uncertain course of the Corona pandemic as well as the gradual exit of major central banks from their expansionary monetary policy, the Management Board of Bitcoin Group AG expects a slight decline in revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the upper single-digit million range for the financial year 2022.

The German Annual Report 2021 is available for download as a PDF document on bitcoingroup.com in the publications section. The English translation will be available at the beginning of June.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Primary Market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (ticker symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). More information on Bitcoin Group SE can be found at bitcoingroup.com



About Bitcoin.de:

Bitcoin.de is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After 10 years of operation, Bitcoin.de has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin.de are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin.de is the first and only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have its customer credit balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing company (last audit as of October 18, 2021). The unique integration with a bank account of the Fidor Bank via express trading allows trading to be carried out as quickly as on a stock exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), on Bitcoin.de Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euro.

