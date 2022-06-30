DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 per share and appoints new Supervisory Board members

DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 per share and appoints new Supervisory Board members



30.06.2022 / 07:00

Blue Cap AG holds virtual general meeting

Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 per share

Ms Kirsten Lange becomes new the Chair of the Supervisory Board

Further agenda items passed with clear majority

Munich, Germany, 30 June 2022 At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Blue Cap AG (Blue Cap) approved all the draft resolutions submitted by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board with the required consent.

The vast majority of shareholders accepted the dividend proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the amount of 0.85 per share. In light of the Xetra closing price of June 28, 2022, of 25.70, this corresponds to a dividend yield of 3.3%. With this distribution, Blue Cap AG continues its stable and sustainable dividend policy.

A new chair for the Supervisory Board

In line with the Articles of Association, all five posts on the Supervisory Board were up for election. Kirsten Lange and Freya Oehle were newly elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Prof. Dr Peter Bräutigam and Dr Stephan Werhahn, who are no longer standing for election. Existing Supervisory Board members Dr Henning von Kottwitz, Dr. Michael Schieble and Michel Galeazzi were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr Kerstin Kopp was elected as a substitute member. The Supervisory Board subsequently moved to appoint Ms Lange as Chair and Dr. Schieble as Deputy Chair.

A good start to the year in a challenging environment, and confirmation of the annual forecast

In its speech, the Management Board set out the operational and strategic business development of the Blue Cap Group in detail. Specifically, the progress of the individual portfolio companies over the first few months of 2022 was addressed.

The Board of Directors of Blue Cap also confirmed its forecast. It continues to expect sales of between 305m and 325m, with an EBITDA margin (adj.) of 910% for 2021.

Other draft resolutions adopted by a clear majority

Around 73% of the share capital was represented at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The other draft resolutions on the agenda were also adopted with a clear majority. These specifically covered the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board, the appointment of Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, as auditors, the creation of new authorised capital 2022, the granting of a new authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares, the creation of new contingent capital 2022, and the authorisation to establish a stock option programme.

All questions submitted by shareholders in advance were answered during the meeting.

The in-depth voting results of the Annual General Meeting and further documents will be published at https://blue-cap.de/hauptversammlung/.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact: Blue Cap AG, Lisa Marie Schraml, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Tel. +49 89 288909-24; lschraml@blue-cap.de