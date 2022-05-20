DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG: Kirsten Lange and Freya Oehle suggested for the Blue Cap AG Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Blue Cap AG: Kirsten Lange and Freya Oehle suggested for the Blue Cap AG Supervisory Board



Munich, 20 May 2022 Personnel changes within the Supervisory Board are scheduled to take place as part of the upcoming election of new Blue Cap AG Supervisory Board members at the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2022, in accordance with the Articles of Association, with the intention of rejuvenating and broadening the expertise of the Supervisory Board.

By proposing Kirsten Lange and Freya Oehle to the shareholders, the Supervisory Board is nominating two highly qualified candidates who will complement the body perfectly with their individual experience and personalities and who can provide optimal support for the continued development of Blue Cap. In addition to this, Dr Kerstin Kopp will be nominated for election as a substitute member of the Supervisory Board.

Kirsten Lange has over 30 years of experience in the industrial goods sector. After finishing her studies at LMU and completing an MBA at INSEAD, she worked as a partner and managing director at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). She then took on operational responsibilities as a managing director or board member at German and international industrial goods companies, including Voith Hydro. Kirsten Lange also gained extensive experience in controlling bodies as a member of the supervisory boards at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and ATS Automation in Canada. She has been nominated for the Chair of the Supervisory Board on account of her extensive leadership experience and expertise.

Freya Oehle offers many years of expertise in the field of digitalisation. It was within this industry that she also started her career as a founder and managing director. One of her achievements was founding Dreitausendsassa GmbH in Hamburg, one of the leading forces in the digitalisation of medium-sized companies, which she still continues to oversee. She is also active among numerous advisory boards within the digital economy. Ms Oehle holds an MSc from WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management and the Kellogg School of Management.

Dr Kerstin Kopp has been practising as a lawyer in the merger and acquisition sector for more than 30 years. After studying law in Bonn and earning her doctorate, she worked as a partner at the international law firm Clifford Chance for many years, specialising in advising private equity funds. As of May 2021, she has been a partner at Lupp + Partner law firm in Frankfurt, which specialises in transactions.

The long-standing Chair of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Peter Bräutigam, as well as the Deputy Chair, Dr Stephan Werhahn, are not standing for re-election due to personal reasons. The other existing Supervisory Board members, Dr Henning von Kottwitz, Dr Michael Schieble and Michel Galeazzi, will all be standing for re-election.

The Blue Cap AG Supervisory Board and Executive Board would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Prof. Dr Bräutigam and Dr Werhahn for their outstanding commitment to the company over the past years, contributing significantly to the successful development of Blue Cap AG.

The agenda as well as the CVs of the proposed candidates can be found at www.blue-cap.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a capital market-listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized companies in the B2B sector and supports them in their entrepreneurial development. These are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euros and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives technology & coating technology, plastics technology, production technology, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock exchange symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

