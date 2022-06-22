DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG: Transline grows its translation business through add-on acquisition

DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Blue Cap AG: Transline grows its translation business through add-on acquisition



22.06.2022 / 15:00

Acquisition of a translation service provider to expand the service portfolio and the customer base

Economies of scale through integration into Transline's "TBlue" software

Munich, 22 June 2022 The Transline Group ("Transline"), a portfolio company of Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap"), acquires a 100% stake in Micado Innovation GmbH ("Micado"). This further expands Transline's position as a leading translation service provider in the German-speaking world.

Micado is a medium-sized translation service provider headquartered in Cologne. The company specialises in language services with a focus on project management and technical translations. Over the last five years, Micado has achieved average growth rates of around 9% and generated sales in the low single-digit million range in fiscal year 2021. The company continues its growth course this year.

In March 2022, Blue Cap acquired a 74% stake in Transline. Over the last few years, Transline has invested heavily in the digitalisation of its business model and developed "TBlue", a leading workflow software solution that ensures higher-level and faster processing of customer enquiries and achieves efficiency enhancements throughout the entire service delivery process. The integration of Micado into this innovative technology platform will allow considerable economies of scale to be realised.

Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CIO of Blue Cap, shares his thoughts on the first add-on acquisition under the umbrella of the holding company: "The transaction is a first step towards our goal of turning Transline, through selective acquisitions, into one of the largest translation service providers in the DACH region. The strong consolidation pressure in this sector presents a host of opportunities. With Micado, we are broadening our service portfolio and winning interesting new customers. Ultimately, we are strengthening the Group as a whole". Besides inorganic growth, Blue Cap and Transline together are focussing on an even greater penetration of existing markets and the development of new ones.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company invests in medium-sized enterprises in the B2B sector and supports them in their business development. These organisations are headquartered in the DACH region, typically generate revenue of between 30 and 80 million euro, and have an intact core business. Blue Cap holds mostly majority stakes in nine companies in the adhesives & coating technology, plastics technology, manufacturing, medical technology and business services sectors. The companies in the Blue Cap Group develop independently and each pursue their own growth strategies. The group currently employs around 1,300 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact: Blue Cap AG, Lisa Marie Schraml, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Tel. +49 89 288909-24; lschraml@blue-cap.de