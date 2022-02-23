DGAP-News: Bond investors to vote on 10 March on extension with improved conditions

23.02.2022 15:21:59

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bond investors to vote on 10 March on extension with improved conditions
23.02.2022

Delbrück, 23 February 2022 - paragon GmbH & Co. KgaA is inviting investors in the 4.50% bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8) to a second creditors' meeting at 10:00 a.m. on 10 March in Delbrück.

The company has already been engaged in trusting dialogue with the relevant investors for several weeks about the details of the intended extension of the bond term.

A number of creditors expressed a clear desire for a higher nominal interest rate and the possibility of more flexible, accelerated repayment conditions. paragon is open to this and will comment as soon as the proposed options have been formally presented and made public in the run-up to the second creditors' meeting. Fundamentally, paragon is striving for a consensual solution that is equally in the interest of the investors and the company.

"We want to make our bondholders a good offer that will also allow them to participate in paragon's positive business development in the coming years. We expect a clear majority for a compromise proposal on 10 March. Even those who cannot attend will have the opportunity to cast their vote. The relevant forms will be available on our website shortly," said paragon CEO Klaus Frers.

In addition, paragon is planning another investor conference with CEO Klaus Frers that is most likely to be held in the coming week. This will serve to bring all parties involved up to date on the latest developments regarding the compromise proposal that will be presented prior to the creditors' meeting. The exact dial-in details will be available on the paragon website in the near future.

Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon now acts independently with the Business Unit Power after the sale of the Voltabox share.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.

 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286917&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

