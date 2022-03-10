DGAP-News: Bondholders agree on roll-over at improved terms

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Bondholders agree on roll-over at improved terms



10.03.2022 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bondholders agree on roll-over at improved terms

- Clear majority votes for prolongation with higher coupon and more flexible repayment

- Solution is basis for investments in megatrends and profitable growth

Delbrück, 10 March 2022 - At the second bondholders' meeting of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, 99.9% of the bondholders approved the extension of the bond (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8) maturing on 5 July 2022 by a further five years at improved conditions for the bondholders. The necessary participation and approval quorums for the resolution were reached. No objections were declared by the bondholders.

"I would like to especially thank the bondholders for the constructive dialogue over the past weeks, which made today's compromise possible. The mobility sector offers enormous potential in the coming years. With our innovative strength and product expertise, we will capitalize on this and further expand our leading position as a provider of forward-looking solutions in the automotive sector," said paragon CEO Klaus Dieter Frers.

The conditions agreed for the prolongation of the bond mainly include a higher interest rate and arrangement for repayment terms. The resolution documentation with the details of the prolongation can be found under the following link: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/3400/bondholder-resolution.html

"We have found a good agreement. This gives paragon exactly the stable financial basis for the next few years that we need to achieve our strategic goals," said Dr Martin Esser, Head of Finance, IT and Human Resources.

Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA



paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon now acts independently with the Business Unit Power after the sale of the Voltabox share.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Bangalore (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.