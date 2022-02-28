|
28.02.2022 13:03:36
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund and SIGNAL IDUNA extend sponsorship partnership until 30. June 2031
Borussia Dortmund and the SIGNAL IDUNA Group have prematurely extended their sponsorship partnership until 30. June 2031. The two companies are thus opening another chapter in the history of their long cooperation.
Dortmund, den 28nd February 2022
