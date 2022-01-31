|
31.01.2022 16:01:33
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund seeks judicial review of current spectator restrictions
|
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund will have the restrictions on the admission of spectators to outdoor sporting events, which are associated with the current Corona Protection Ordinance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, reviewed by way of summary court proceedings.
Borussia Dortmund considers the current restrictions to be illegal. The football club is convinced that they violate the principle of proportionality and the principle of equal treatment. While indoor events can already be held nationwide with a high percentage of occupancy (in some cases close to full capacity) despite the comparatively higher risk of infection, the capacity of Germany's largest open-air stadium - the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK - is currently being limited to the use of only 0.92 percent of the total capacity (81,365 spectators).
To this day, Borussia Dortmund had hoped to find - in dialogue with the state government - consensual and moderate solutions as it is now being made possible in other German federal states such as Saxony-Anhalt, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. "This next step," emphasizes the CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, "is regrettable and for us "ulitma ratio". However, it is our job to protect Borussia Dortmund's legitimate business interests."
Borussia Dortmund, in whose stadium 16,000 people have been vaccinated over the past few months, has a proven (hygiene) concept for games with spectators. In particular, the Bundesliga club also considers the frequently used political arguments regarding the risk of infection on arrival and departure routes to be inconclusive. Evaluations towards the end of last year clearly showed that the stadium was 18 percent occupied (15,000 spectators) and that the majority of spectators traveled there in their own car (10,000 parking spaces are available), by bicycle or on foot, also for reasons of caution. Extreme peaks in public transport, which are common practice in the federal state North-Rhine Westphalia several times a day on every single business day and are accepted by the state government, could thus be avoided. This is expressly in line with the findings of the Dortmund public transport company DSW21.
Dortmund, 31. January 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
31.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274785
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274785 31.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Nachrichten
|
17:09
|ROUNDUP: BVB und Köln ziehen vor Gericht - Entscheidung in Sachsen naht (dpa-AFX)
|
16:52
|Wie Leipzig: BVB und Köln klagen gegen Corona-Beschränkungen (dpa-AFX)
|
16:01
|DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund seeks judicial review of current spectator restrictions (EQS Group)
|
16:01
|DGAP-News: BVB lässt Zuschauerbeschränkungen gerichtlich überprüfen (EQS Group)
|
05:48
|Kaufen und Verkaufen: Wintertransferfenster im Fußball schließt (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.22
|United-Internet-Chef greift nach Aktien vom BVB (Börse Online)
|
28.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
28.01.22
|DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)mehr Analysen
|11.10.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.05.21
|BVB buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.10.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.05.21
|BVB buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.10.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.08.21
|BVB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.05.21
|BVB buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
|4,26
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen uneins -- ATX auf grünem Terrain -- DAX legt im Montagshandel zu -- Asiens Börsen fahren Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.