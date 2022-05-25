+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 15:50:05

DGAP-News: BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Personnel
BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker

25.05.2022 / 15:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 May 2022

 

 

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

 

BP p.l.c. today announces that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International to act as its joint corporate broker alongside UBS.

 

 

Further information:

 

bp press office: bppress@bp.com, +44(0)7831 095541

 

bp Investor Relations: ir@bp.com +44 (0) 203 401 5592

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


25.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1361561

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1361561  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361561&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten