DGAP-News: BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker

BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker



25.05.2022

25 May 2022 Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker BP p.l.c. today announces that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International to act as its joint corporate broker alongside UBS. Further information : bp press office: bppress@bp.com, +44(0)7831 095541 bp Investor Relations: ir@bp.com +44 (0) 203 401 5592 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

