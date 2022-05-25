|
25.05.2022 15:50:05
DGAP-News: BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker
|
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
25 May 2022
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
BP p.l.c. today announces that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International to act as its joint corporate broker alongside UBS.
Further information:
bp press office: bppress@bp.com, +44(0)7831 095541
bp Investor Relations: ir@bp.com +44 (0) 203 401 5592
