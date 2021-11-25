DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

+++ TIPP: Das Mega-Online-Event für Anleger & Trader | 26. Nov. ab 15:00 Uhr | Hochkarätige Referenten | Kostenfreie Anmeldung | Begrenzte Plätze +++-w-
25.11.2021 19:31:24

BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

25.11.2021 / 19:31
BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 25 November 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,891,704 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 November 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,891,704 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 345.8500 345.8500 345.8500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 342.5500 342.5500 342.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 344.5877 344.5487 344.5225
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 344.5877 5,891,704
Cboe (UK) - BXE 344.5487 2,000,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 344.5225 1,000,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6587T_1-2021-11-25.pdf

