DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

01.03.2022 / 07:28
BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 February 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,750,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 6,750,000 2,500,000 1,500,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 364.6000 364.7500 364.6500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 350.2500 350.2500 350.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 356.9122 356.6808 356.7306
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 356.9122 6,750,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 356.6808 2,500,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 356.7306 1,500,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1038D_1-2022-2-28.pdf
 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom
ISIN: GB0007980591
WKN: 850517
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1290597

 
