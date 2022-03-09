DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 of BRAIN Biotech AG

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

BRAIN Biotech AG: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 of BRAIN Biotech AG



09.03.2022 / 16:00

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 of BRAIN Biotech AG

Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharged by a large majority

Shareholder majority approves capital reserve advance resolutions

Positive outlook for the new fiscal year

Zwingenberg, Germany, 9 March 2022 - At today's Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG, the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board was approved by a large majority. All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were passed by the participating shareholders, including the change of the auditor and a renewed advance capital reserve resolution to create flexible financing options for the future growth of the BRAIN Biotech AG.

Chief Executive Officer Adriaan Moelker emphasized with a view to the future: "The top priority for BRAIN Biotech AG remains our aim to become profitable. To achieve this, we will continue our drive for growth, control expenses, leverage synergies within the BRAIN Group and further optimize processes. We will continue to focus on our incubator pipeline and manage it systematically as communicated before. To help achieve our goals, we have defined clear responsibilities within the individual companies and throughout the Group. Hence, during the last two years we have created the conditions for profitable growth and we are confident that the BRAIN team will achieve our communicated ambitious goals."

Chief Financial Officer Lukas Linnig summarized the development of the figures in the past fiscal year and stated: "The last quarter of the 2020/21 financial year showed a significant upturn in business activity despite the Corona pandemic. This positive trend has strongly continued in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. We currently have a solid cash position and aim to return to a stable growth path in financial year 2021/22. Our gene-editing technology platform, which we are currently developing, will be a major driver for this. We are on a very good path and have also expressed this in our quantitative full-year guidance."

At the time of voting on the agenda items, between 10,153,716 and 13,918,524 of the capital stock divided into 21,847,495 registered shares were represented. The participation rate in voting, measured against the capital stock, was hence between 46.48% and 63.71%.

The detailed voting results as well as the presentations of the Management Board and all other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on the BRAIN Biotech website at https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/annual-general-meetings/agm-fy-2020-21.

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN's broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success.

BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group. The Group develops and distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural compounds. BRAIN also optimizes microbial production strains and develops processes for precision fermentation up to industrial scale. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Continental Europe, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group.

As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. Our products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

