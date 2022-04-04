DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Successful Genome Editing in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Successful Genome Editing in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)

Major milestone achieved: genome-editing in mammalian cell lines

Potential to target very large addressable markets

BEC, BMC well suited for different application fields

Zwingenberg, Germany, April, 4th 2022 - BRAIN Biotech AG has achieved a major milestone successfully demonstrating genome editing in mammalian cell lines with its proprietary CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC). This is expected to pave the way to potentially employ BRAIN's genome editing technology in very large addressable markets such as animal livestock, cell line development, pharmacology and therapeutics. The company will continue to develop this technology jointly with partners for a magnitude of end markets and applications.

These BRAIN-developed genome-editing nucleases are already today successfully employed in customer projects within the BioScience division and are utilized for the optimization of highly efficient microbial producer strains which power the biological production in so called microbial cell factories. Together with partners this proprietary genome editing nucleases are currently advanced for applications in agriculture, pharmaceutical cell lines, marine applications and industrial producer strains.

BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC) and BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC) are different types of nucleases which differ in their general protein structure and their mode of action to target DNA. Hence, they can address different markets and applications most effectively. In July 2021 BRAIN had announced the identification of around 2,000 so far untapped additional Class 2 CRISPR nucleases which have been identified in-silico and have the potential to be deployed for genome editing. BEC and BMC are the lead nucleases which are currently developed for genome editing in several applications.

The Head of R&D at BRAIN Biotech, Dr. Michael Krohn, shares his excitement: "I really have to thank our scientific team for achieving this very important milestone. The dedication and speed by the team to drive forward scientific breakthroughs makes me really optimistic also for the next development steps. Genome-Engineering is widely regarded as one of the most influential technologies of this century for advanced healthcare, nutrition and sustainable production. To take an active part in this revolution greatly motivates the entire team and creates significant partnership and business opportunities. We will not only continue to build our portfolio of genome-editing nucleases and broaden the space of application but also invest in RNP target cell delivery systems and consumables to allow customers a convenient application of our technology."

Chief Financial Officer Lukas Linnig emphasized with a view to the economic potential: "From the very beginning we have stated that the BEC/BMC technology has the potential to become transformational for BRAIN and its stakeholders. Today we already employ our proprietary genome editing technology within our BioScience unit having generated a unique selling point for our scientific services to industrial partners. In addition, we create milestone and royalty upside for our contract research and producer strain business. With the activation in and editing of mammalian cell lines we will now open up an entirely new chapter. The largest addressable markets are pharmacology and therapeutics. We can now jointly develop solutions and products together with partners for these very attractive end markets. In order to grant our proprietary genome-editing technology the maximum scientific attention and the financial means to grow significantly, we will push ahead and create a separate legal entity during the coming months."

