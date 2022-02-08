DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech and Formo: Strategic partnership of European biotech experts for the production of animal-free milk protein

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Alliance

BRAIN Biotech and Formo: Strategic partnership of European biotech experts for the production of animal-free milk protein



08.02.2022 / 08:15

BRAIN Biotech and Formo: Strategic partnership of European biotech experts for the production of animal-free milk protein

BRAIN Biotech to help Formo scale production of bioidentical milk protein with proprietary genome editing technology

Collaboration to revolutionize the $700 billion dairy market

Zwingenberg, Berlin, February 8, 2022 ( BRAIN Biotech AG and Formo Bio GmbH are launching a strategic collaboration to further advance the production of animal-free milk proteins. BRAIN Biotech is a leading industrial biotechnology company, Formo is a pioneering food-tech startup in the space of alternative milk protein. As experts in their field, the two biotech companies are powering European innovation.

Formo will scale up their bioidentical milk protein production with a genome editing technology, leveraging BRAIN Biotech's expertise and its proprietary BEC platform. The strategic alliance aims to optimize the microorganisms to further expand novel and sustainable protein production for commercial use through precision fermentation.

Formo is introducing an entirely novel product category alongside both animal-derived products and plant-based alternatives: The Berlin-based startup develops identical milk proteins with specialized microorganisms. As the first European company, Formo strives to revolutionize the $700 billion dairy market while cutting down on gigatons of CO2 emissions. Formo builds on the increasing demand for sustainable food among consumers: Recently, the company conducted a consumer survey confirming that 79 percent of consumers are willing to try animal-free cheese products.

"We are proud to be partnering with BRAIN; such a renowned company with which we share our passion for biotechnology and the mission to foster sustainability: using precision fermentation, we can remove the cow from the dairy supply chain, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 91 to 97 percent," said Dr. Britta Winterberg, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Formo. "With the expertise of top-notch scientists in our team and with a dedicated partner in strain engineering, our products can be the first of their kind produced on an industrial scale and offered at competitive prices. By partnering with BRAIN, we can establish our role as a global market leader at a more rapid pace."

"We are looking forward to providing Formo with our genome editing expertise and proprietary BEC nuclease to support their strain development for the production of animal-free cheese products. Precision fermentation is an example of how genome editing technology can be used to generate a protein that is nature-identical but can be produced more sustainably than animal protein," said Dr. Michael Krohn, Head of R&D at BRAIN Biotech AG.

"Formo is a pioneer in many respects. Their agile decision-making processes, their candid approach to negotiations and their clear ideas on how to market their products in Europe make Formo an ideal strategic partner for BRAIN. Combined with our technological expertise, this results in a unique partnership," said Dr. Martin Langer, EVP and Head of Business Development at BRAIN Biotech AG.

About Formo

Formo is a FoodTech company on a mission to bring the next generation of dairy products to consumers. The startup is Europe's first cellular agriculture company developing animal-free dairy products using real, nature-identical milk proteins derived from precision fermentation. In 2019, the startup was founded by Dr. Britta Winterberg and Raffael Wohlgensinger to create a more sustainable and ethical food system where change is not initiated through consumer sacrifice but rather through hedonistic products that are deliciously high-tech. For more information, please visit: www.formo.bio

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN's broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success.

BRAIN Biotech AG, Germany, is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, distributing specialty B2B products like enzymes or bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological solution competency complete the value chain within the group.

As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and to actively advance common societal goals. Our products and services target at least five of the UN SDGs directly.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

