DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech publishes first ESG and Sustainability Report

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

BRAIN Biotech publishes first ESG and Sustainability Report



20.06.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BRAIN Biotech publishes first ESG and Sustainability Report

Zwingenberg, June 20, 2022 BRAIN Biotech AG has published its first ESG and sustainability report. The company, which already directly addresses at least five UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with its products and solutions, sees the accelerated development towards sustainable business as a clear opportunity for the company's further development.

The BRAIN Group companies develop innovative products and services based on enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural compounds that help drive the economic transformation towards a sustainable circular economy. In addition to a detailed presentation of the company's sustainability strategy, the sustainability report also contains numerous examples of developments, products and cooperations from the BRAIN Group that are already helping industrial partners to achieve their own sustainability goals more quickly, or will do so in the future. With breakthrough innovations from its own incubator, the BRAIN Group can also make a significant contribution to sustainability in society.

Extensive ESG and impact analysis

The report is based on a comprehensive stocktaking. An ESG team spanning the BRAIN Group has identified and developed the most important topics for BRAIN's stakeholders and derived opportunities and risks for future corporate development from this.

Material ESG issues are of central importance for the business model and also the long-term financial success of BRAIN Biotech. They form an integral part of the company's risk assessment and planning. In addition to the economic and impact topics in focus for the BRAIN Group, the internal ESG analysis has led to the following material topics: strong corporate governance and business ethics, occupational health and safety, IP protection, talent development and product safety.

BRAIN Biotech follows established national and international guidelines in its strategy for sustainable corporate development and reporting. Reporting is based on standards such as the German Sustainability Code, the UN Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and thus meets the increased requirement for transparent sustainability reporting.

Michael Schneiders, Head IR & Sustainability, summarizes: Most employees at BRAIN have long been passionate about the vision of a bio-based economy, which has contributed to a strong identification with the company. Our sustainability report now provides a detailed insight into how BRAIN will actively contribute to a more sustainable life, both at product and organizational level.

Sustainability goals formulated for 2032 and beyond

BRAIN has set itself ambitious targets for sustainable corporate development. In addition to environmental, social and governance issues, the strategy for sustainable value enhancement also includes economic and impact targets. The company will document its progress through an annual progress report within the framework of the UN Global Compact (Communication on Progress, COP).

Adriaan Moelker, CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG, leads BRAIN's ESG initiatives at board level. He says: All companies must contribute to achieving the ambitious global and EU sustainability goals as part of their business activities. I am very pleased that we as BRAIN provide key technologies, scientific services and products, for example from the enzyme sector, for this purpose. Developing sustainable business is anchored in our DNA. We aim to make a difference, and do this profitably in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We truly aspire to help create a bio-based future, and the trend towards sustainability is strongly aligned with that aspiration.

The Sustainability Report 2022 and the ESG Data Sheet 2022 are available online at https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/esg.

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG (BRAIN) is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solution provider, the company supports the biologization of industry with biobased products and processes. From contract research and development with industrial partners to the development of own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products: BRAIN's broad, innovative biotech know-how and its agile teams are the key to success.

The German BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, which distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in continental Europe, the UK and the USA, which complete the value chain within the Group with the associated biotechnological production know-how.

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning its strategies and activities with the universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to actively promote common social goals. Our products and services directly target at least five of the UN SDGs.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

Contact Investor Relations

Michael Schneiders

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Tel.: +49 6251 9331-86

E-mail: mis@brain-biotech.com



Contact media

Dr. Stephanie Konle

PR & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 6251 9331-70

E-mail: stk@brain-biotech.com

Follow @BRAINbiotech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BRAINbiotech) and on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech)

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group and developments concerning BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors. These factors include, in particular, changes in the general economic situation and the competitive situation. In addition, developments on the financial markets and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as national and international legislative changes, particularly with regard to tax regulations, and other factors may have an impact on the future results and developments of BRAIN Biotech AG.

BRAIN Biotech AG assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this release.