DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022

Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022

Revenue rises to 75.1 million in the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA at 26.9 million

High order backlog fuels optimism for the full year

Free cash flow increased almost tenfold to around 16 million - high balance sheet and financing quality ensures future growth

Frankfurt am Main, August 15, 2022. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has fully confirmed the half-year figures communicated in an ad hoc and press release on August 9, 2022. Revenue, earnings and order backlog increased to a record level in the first six months of financial year 2022. Based on this positive development, management also forecasts strong profitable growth for the full year 2022. Revenue is expected to increase significantly compared to the previous year to between 140 and 150 million. Profitability should again reach a high level with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.

Revenue within the first half-year increased by +234% to 75.1 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) grew over-proportionally by +954% to 26.9 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9% after 11.4% in the previous year period H1 2021. Adjusted EBIT increased by +1,467% as compared to the previous year to 25.1 million.

Free cash flow before taxes improved very significantly to 16.0 million (H1 2021: 1.7 million). All three segments contributed to this positive development. Against this background and thanks to cash and cash equivalents of 32.2 million as well as a very solid equity ratio of 40.4% (reporting date: June 30, 2022), Brockhaus Technologies is very well positioned, both financially and in terms of its balance sheet, for the planned future growth.

For further details, please refer to the half-year financial report H1 2022 available at https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html and the press release already published on August 9, 2022 on the preliminary figures at https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/14000/news-detail.html?newsID=2317823.

The half-year 2022 earnings call in English will also take place at 04:00pm (CET) on August 15. If you would like to participate, please register using the following link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/urYhk5YGKRPV

