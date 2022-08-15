Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 07:03:59

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022

15.08.2022 / 07:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies with record half-year - Significant revenue growth to 140-150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% expected for full year 2022

  • Revenue rises to 75.1 million in the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA at 26.9 million
  • High order backlog fuels optimism for the full year
  • Free cash flow increased almost tenfold to around 16 million - high balance sheet and financing quality ensures future growth

Frankfurt am Main, August 15, 2022. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has fully confirmed the half-year figures communicated in an ad hoc and press release on August 9, 2022. Revenue, earnings and order backlog increased to a record level in the first six months of financial year 2022. Based on this positive development, management also forecasts strong profitable growth for the full year 2022. Revenue is expected to increase significantly compared to the previous year to between 140 and 150 million. Profitability should again reach a high level with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.

Revenue within the first half-year increased by +234% to 75.1 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) grew over-proportionally by +954% to 26.9 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9% after 11.4% in the previous year period H1 2021. Adjusted EBIT increased by +1,467% as compared to the previous year to 25.1 million.

Free cash flow before taxes improved very significantly to 16.0 million (H1 2021: 1.7 million). All three segments contributed to this positive development. Against this background and thanks to cash and cash equivalents of 32.2 million as well as a very solid equity ratio of 40.4% (reporting date: June 30, 2022), Brockhaus Technologies is very well positioned, both financially and in terms of its balance sheet, for the planned future growth.

For further details, please refer to the half-year financial report H1 2022 available at https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html and the press release already published on August 9, 2022 on the preliminary figures at https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/14000/news-detail.html?newsID=2317823.

The half-year 2022 earnings call in English will also take place at 04:00pm (CET) on August 15. If you would like to participate, please register using the following link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/urYhk5YGKRPV

 

Financial calendar

November 14, 2022 Publication of Quarterly Report 9M 2022

 

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

 

Contact information

For investors:

Paul Göhring
Phone:  +49 69 20 43 40 978
Fax:  +49 69 20 43 40 971
E-Mail:  ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

 

For media:

GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation
Phone:  +49 69 97 12 47 33
Fax:  +49 69 97 12 47 20
E-Mail:  dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de


