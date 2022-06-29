DGAP-News: CANCOM: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to 1.00 per share and all other agenda items

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CANCOM: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to 1.00 per share and all other agenda items



29.06.2022 / 10:30

CANCOM: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to 1.00 per share and all other agenda items

Dividend rises to 1.00 per share after second increase in a row

Annual General Meeting grants authorisation for new share buyback programme

Munich, Germany, 29 June 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 28 June 2022 approved all the resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. On the one hand, this resulted in the resolution to increase the dividend to 1.00 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. After the distribution of 0.50 in 2020 and 0.75 in 2021, the dividend has doubled within two years with the distribution of 1.00 per share. The actions of both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE were approved, KPMG was elected as auditor for the financial year 2022, the remuneration report was approved in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the Executive Board was authorised to launch a new share buyback programme. In the run-up to the Annual General Meeting, CANCOM had completed the 2021 share buyback programme on 17 June 2022, which had been initiated on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019. As part of this share buyback programme, around 8.2 per cent of the shares in CANCOM SE were repurchased.

In his speech to the Annual General Meeting, Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE, once again explained the excellent development of the Company in 2021, which also forms the basis for the increase in the dividend, and presented the CANCOM Group's sustainability strategy, which was newly adopted in 2021. In addition, he explained in particular the medium-term strategic orientation of the CANCOM Group following the sale of the subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which is reflected in the CANCOM Vision 2025. CANCOM had published the Vision 2025 in November 2021.

Due to the pandemic situation, CANCOM had, as in previous years, invited shareholders to a virtual general meeting. A total of around 68 percent of CANCOM SE's share capital was represented at the AGM.

