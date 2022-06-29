|
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to 1.00 per share and all other agenda items
CANCOM: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves dividend increase to 1.00 per share and all other agenda items
Munich, Germany, 29 June 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 28 June 2022 approved all the resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. On the one hand, this resulted in the resolution to increase the dividend to 1.00 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. After the distribution of 0.50 in 2020 and 0.75 in 2021, the dividend has doubled within two years with the distribution of 1.00 per share. The actions of both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE were approved, KPMG was elected as auditor for the financial year 2022, the remuneration report was approved in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the Executive Board was authorised to launch a new share buyback programme. In the run-up to the Annual General Meeting, CANCOM had completed the 2021 share buyback programme on 17 June 2022, which had been initiated on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019. As part of this share buyback programme, around 8.2 per cent of the shares in CANCOM SE were repurchased.
In his speech to the Annual General Meeting, Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE, once again explained the excellent development of the Company in 2021, which also forms the basis for the increase in the dividend, and presented the CANCOM Group's sustainability strategy, which was newly adopted in 2021. In addition, he explained in particular the medium-term strategic orientation of the CANCOM Group following the sale of the subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which is reflected in the CANCOM Vision 2025. CANCOM had published the Vision 2025 in November 2021.
Due to the pandemic situation, CANCOM had, as in previous years, invited shareholders to a virtual general meeting. A total of around 68 percent of CANCOM SE's share capital was represented at the AGM.
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.
With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO), Thomas Stark (CFO) and Rüdiger Rath (COO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated revenue of around EUR 1.3 billion in the financial year 2021. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).
