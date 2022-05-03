|
03.05.2022 20:00:20
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Satisfactory earnings development despite revenue decline in the first quarter of 2022. Annual forecast now more defensive.
|
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
CANCOM SE: Satisfactory earnings development despite revenue decline in the first quarter of 2022. Annual forecast now more defensive.
Munich, Germany, 3 May 2022 - The CANCOM Group today published preliminary key financial figures for the first quarter of 2022. According to these figures, Group EBITDA rose to 27.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 (prior year: 25.6 million) despite Group revenue of 300.9 million (prior year: 337.2 million).
"We were able to increase EBITDA by more than 6 per cent in the first quarter and thus generate a satisfactory quarterly result, although we recorded a decline in revenue. This increase in earnings was possible because our operating result is primarily determined by the services and IT-as-a-Service business. But above all, the well-known supply bottlenecks for IT hardware are an obstacle to growth for us. Customer demand remains high and so does our order book. However, contrary to our expectations, the supply situation in the IT market has deteriorated further, for example due to the lockdowns in Asia, and the changed political environment is also leading to delays in public sector orders in Germany," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.
According to preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022, the CANCOM Group achieved Group revenue of 300.9 million (prior year: 337.2 million). Group gross profit rose to 109.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (prior year: 104.9 million) and Group EBITDA was up on the prior year at 27.2 million (prior year: 25.6m). The EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 9.0 percent (prior year: 7.6 percent). Group EBITA was 17.3 million (prior year: 16.9 million).
The full interim announcement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on 12 May 2022 on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342663
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1342663 03.05.2022
