DGAP-News: CANCOM: Strong finish to the year - CANCOM ends 2021 with 31 percent EBIT growth

08.02.2022 08:00:03
CANCOM: Strong finish to the year - CANCOM ends 2021 with 31 percent EBIT growth
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
CANCOM: Strong finish to the year - CANCOM ends 2021 with 31 percent EBIT growth
- Group revenue increases very significantly to EUR 1.31 billion in the 2021 financial year (prior year: EUR 1.18 billion).
- Group EBITDA also improved significantly to EUR 121.5 million (prior year: EUR 99.9 million). EBITDA margin rises to 9.3 percent (prior year: 8.5 percent).
- Group EBIT jumps to EUR 77.5 million (prior year: EUR 59.3 million) and thus by 31 percent.
Munich, Germany, 8 February 2022 - According to preliminary figures, the CANCOM Group achieved revenue growth of 11.3 percent and increased EBITDA by 21.7 percent in the financial year 2021. Accordingly, the company is expected to report consolidated revenue of EUR 1.31 billion (prior year: EUR 1.18 billion) and consolidated EBITDA of EUR 121.5 million (prior year: EUR 99.9 million) in the 2021 annual report. The EBITDA margin reached 9.3 percent (prior year: 8.5 percent). However, CANCOM achieved the greatest increase in consolidated EBIT. It amounted to EUR 77.5 million (prior year: EUR 59.3 million) and was thus 30.6 percent above the comparable figure for 2020.
"Our business result would have been classified as very good even without the ups and downs in the Corona pandemic and the supply bottlenecks in IT hardware that were difficult to calculate. But against this background, it is outstanding from my point of view. We were able to achieve the highest year-on-year EBITDA increase in the last ten years as well as the best organic growth ever to date. At the same time, the special circumstances of 2021 have meant that CANCOM has a record level of unprocessed orders on hand, which will provide additional support for further business development," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Based on the preliminary figures and the expected cash flow from operating activities of over EUR 70 million in the financial year 2021, the CANCOM Group has cash and cash equivalents of around EUR 700 million (cash and treasury shares) as at 31 December 2021. "Our great financial leeway for acquisitions and the extraordinarily strong organic EBITDA growth of 17 percent are an excellent basis on the way to our ambitious Vision 2025," said Hotter.
The full CANCOM Group Annual Report 2021, including the forecast for the financial year 2022, will be published on 29 March 2022 on https://www.cancom.com/investors/.
