|
12.05.2022 08:00:05
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Very high IT as a Service growth rates lead to positive EBITDA development in the Group
|
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
CANCOM: Very high IT as a Service growth rates lead to positive EBITDA development in the Group
- Group figures unchanged: Group revenue at 300.9 million, Group EBITDA at 27.2 million.
- Cloud Solutions revenue up 28.1 percent and Cloud Solutions EBITDA up 27.9 percent year-on-year.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) improved by 23.3 percent.
- Forecast for the 2022 financial year now assumes significant growth in revenue and earnings.
At Group level, CANCOM confirmed the key financial figures already published: In the first quarter of 2022, the CANCOM Group achieved total Group revenue of 300.9 million (prior year: 337.2 million). Group gross profit rose to 109.5 million (prior year: 104.7 million) and Group EBITDA was up on the prior year at 27.2 million (prior year: 25.6 million). The EBITDA margin rose accordingly to 9.1 percent (prior year: 7.6 percent). Group EBITA was 17.3 million (prior year: 16.9 million) and Group EBIT reached 16.2 million (prior year: 15.1 million).
"We achieved around six percent growth in Group EBITDA in the first quarter. Our service and As a Service business has reliably ensured good earnings development and is a guarantor of long-term profitability. As a result, we were even able to achieve an increase in earnings despite a decline in revenue due to project business being affected by bottlenecks in the supply chain," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM.
The CANCOM Group's cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of the current financial year was -76.3 million (prior year: -11.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents totalled 486.8 million as at 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: 653.0 million).
Cloud Solutions very strong, IT Solutions slowed down
In the IT Solutions segment, which includes the project-based IT as a Concept business, revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was 225.3 million (prior year: 278.2 million). EBITDA was 9.2 million (prior year: 12.2 million) and the EBITDA margin was 4.1 percent (prior year: 4.4 percent).
Forecast 2022: Significant growth in revenue and earnings
"With our forecast of significant growth in revenue and earnings in the current financial year, we have reacted to the significantly changed environment with unpredictably long Corona lockdowns in China, lowered forecasts for economic growth in Germany and the world as well as the ongoing problems in the IT supply chain. Nevertheless, we continue to enter the rest of the year with a growth perspective and a lot of confidence in our business model. We continue to see high demand from customers, a record high order backlog and resilient earnings development for the CANCOM Group. This is the basis for our growth outlook for 2022," said Hotter.
The complete interim statement of the CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2022 is published on the website www.cancom.de in the Investors section.
About CANCOM
Contact
Data protection notification
General information on the use of data by CANCOM
12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1350335
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1350335 12.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.