09.02.2022 08:41:45

DGAP-News: Cannovum AG launches Cannabis Medical Education Platform

Cannovum AG launches Cannabis Medical Education Platform

09.02.2022 / 08:41
Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) announces the launch of its Medical Education Platform (CME).
This is a free, comprehensive virtual continuing education platform for medical cannabis, in which the medical-therapeutic basics of medical cannabis are scientifically prepared.

The continuing education offer consists of four different areas:

1.) CANNOVUM Online Seminars: on-demand video courses with experts, which are regularly expanded to include current topics

2.) CANNOVUM Workshops: individually designed workshops for healthcare professionals

3.) CANNOVUM Study Material: brochures and information material for self-study

4.) CANNOVUM Literature: a literature service with current literature collections and regular study summaries


Cannabis and its effects in the body are still rarely part of medical or pharmaceutical education. Physicians, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals must therefore acquire the knowledge through continuing education.

"We created Cannovum Medical Education because the topic of cannabis is unfortunately still very stigmatized socially and many patients who could be helped by cannabis therapy do not have access to it. With further education about the medical potential of cannabis, we can reduce reservations and provide a broader understanding of this form of therapy. In this way, we can support doctors, pharmacists and healthcare professionals in particular to improve patient care and provide the best therapy for each patient," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

The individual courses are led by Cannovum's Medical Advisory Board: Dr. med. Dipl.-Chem. Konrad F. Cimander, a renowned expert in the field of addiction medicine and cannabis therapy and Chief Medical Advisor at Cannovum, Priv. Doz. Dr. med. habil. Philipp Sewerin, private lecturer and specialist in internal medicine and rheumatology, and Dr. Sandra Bütow, Head of Medical Affairs at Cannovum.

Cannovum Medical Education combines scientifically sound expertise with the wealth of knowledge gained from many years of experience with cannabis-based therapies in order to optimally support healthcare professionals in the care of patients.

Contact:

Linda Rasch, IR & PR, Cannovum AG
Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, linda.rasch@cannovum.com


Cannovum AG is the first German listed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies.

For more information, visit www.cannovum.com


Language: English
Company: Cannovum AG
Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3982 16360
E-mail: ir@cannovum.com
Internet: www.cannovum.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQU21
WKN: A2LQU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
