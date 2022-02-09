|
09.02.2022 08:41:45
DGAP-News: Cannovum AG launches Cannabis Medical Education Platform
|
DGAP-News: CANNOVUM AG
/ Key word(s): Market launch
Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) announces the launch of its Medical Education Platform (CME).
The continuing education offer consists of four different areas:
1.) CANNOVUM Online Seminars: on-demand video courses with experts, which are regularly expanded to include current topics
2.) CANNOVUM Workshops: individually designed workshops for healthcare professionals
3.) CANNOVUM Study Material: brochures and information material for self-study
4.) CANNOVUM Literature: a literature service with current literature collections and regular study summaries
"We created Cannovum Medical Education because the topic of cannabis is unfortunately still very stigmatized socially and many patients who could be helped by cannabis therapy do not have access to it. With further education about the medical potential of cannabis, we can reduce reservations and provide a broader understanding of this form of therapy. In this way, we can support doctors, pharmacists and healthcare professionals in particular to improve patient care and provide the best therapy for each patient," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.
The individual courses are led by Cannovum's Medical Advisory Board: Dr. med. Dipl.-Chem. Konrad F. Cimander, a renowned expert in the field of addiction medicine and cannabis therapy and Chief Medical Advisor at Cannovum, Priv. Doz. Dr. med. habil. Philipp Sewerin, private lecturer and specialist in internal medicine and rheumatology, and Dr. Sandra Bütow, Head of Medical Affairs at Cannovum.
Contact:
Linda Rasch, IR & PR, Cannovum AG
For more information, visit www.cannovum.com
09.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cannovum AG
|Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 3982 16360
|E-mail:
|ir@cannovum.com
|Internet:
|www.cannovum.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQU21
|WKN:
|A2LQU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1278260
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1278260 09.02.2022
