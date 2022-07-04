DGAP-News: Cannovum AG part of the International Expert Hearings on Cannabis Legalization

DGAP-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges: Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, gettex, ISIN: DE000A2LQU21) has participated in the consultation process of the German government for the legalization of cannabis for Adult-use. The consultation process marks the start of the legislative process for legalization, with the draft bill to be presented at the end of this year.

The consultations initially focused on obtaining a comprehensive overview of the various topics that are particularly essential for the responsible implementation of legalization. To this end, issues relating to security of supply and supply chains as well as consumer, youth and health protection were examined in depth in five sessions. In addition to the federal ministries involved, other participants included state governments, local authorities, scientists and representatives of social interest groups.

Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG participated in the International Expert Hearing on other countries' experiences with the regulated and controlled distribution of cannabis to adults. Presentations included the legalization models of Luxembourg, South Africa, Canada and the Netherlands. The keynote presentations were complemented by a panel discussion of national and international experts. Cannovum AG was represented as a member of the Cannabis Industry Association (BvCW). Finally, an open panel discussion took place in camera, with Pia Marten addressing value chains and sustainability. The BvCW attended three sessions of the consultation process in an advisory capacity.

"We are pleased that the federal government recognizes the social reality and we are thus experiencing a historic moment. Never before has the legalization of cannabis as a stimulant been discussed so seriously. The meetings of the consultation process have shown that we are no longer talking about WHETHER to legalize cannabis, but HOW. The experiences of other countries have shown us that legalization is in the interest of consumers and society and I am very positive that we will find a good way for Germany," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

With its high-quality cannabis, Cannovum will also contribute to a responsible legalization in the recreational market in order to minimize the undoubted dangers of cannabis consumption.

