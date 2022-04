DGAP-News: Cannovum AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights

DGAP-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Cannovum AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital excluding subscription rights



27.04.2022 / 09:45

The Management Board of Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) today resolved, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital on the basis of the authorized capital under the Articles of Association by issuing up to 200,000 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 2,386,200.00 to up to EUR 2,586,200.00, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The new shares with profit entitlement from January 1, 2022 will be offered to investors for subscription in a private placement at a price of EUR 5.00 per new share.

The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used for further corporate expansion and to further strengthen the company's equity base.

Cannovum AG is preparing for the legalization of cannabis for adult-use and the opening of the over-the-counter market.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. The securities discussed in this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities discussed in this communication is being made in the United States of America and the information contained in this communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. This communication is not for distribution, publication or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which the distribution of this communication would be unlawful, or to U.S. persons.

Linda Rasch, IR & PR, Cannovum AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, linda.rasch@cannovum.com



Cannovum AG is the first listed German fully-licensed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies.

