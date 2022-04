DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec acquires two manufacturers of surgical instruments

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Carl Zeiss Meditec acquires two manufacturers of surgical instruments Carl Zeiss Meditec announced today the acquisition of two manufacturers of surgical instruments (Kogent Surgical, LLC and Katalyst Surgical, LLC) to further strengthen its positioning as a solution provider Jena/Germany | 19 April 2022



Kogent Surgical and Katalyst Surgical are based in Chesterfield, Missouri (USA) and were founded by entrepreneur Gregg Scheller. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG President and CEO Dr. Markus Weber states: "This is a strategically important acquisition for ZEISS Medical Technology. We expect this acquisition to scale the businesses and contribute to our surgical solution offering and add recurring revenue." Gregg Scheller comments: "We already have a successful, long-term partnership with ZEISS and FCI (France Chirurgie Instrumentation S.A.S.) and we look forward to jointly expanding our solutions into other ZEISS applications and customer specialties." Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed. Contact for investors and the press

