07.09.2022 14:50:10
DGAP-News: CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 22 to August 26
DGAP-News: CBOE Global Markets, Inc.
Macroeconomic conditions seem to have caught up with the worlds markets last week, causing a cascade of down-trending indices around the globe.
Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all major indices and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded in this series have, in the prior week, experienced downward trending price action. Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells speech on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) has fallen more than 5%. Most of the drop occurred on Aug. 26.
Global markets and top cryptocurrencies have reflected the downward pressure scene on the S&P 500. Europes iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR), for example, declined by 4.05% last week, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped by 9.1%.
Providing a hint of optimism in last weeks market movements is Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW). The company, led by CEO Frank Slootman, won chart of the week following a positive reaction to its recently released earnings report.
Finally, CBOE notes earnings that have occurred this week for investors to keep tabs on.Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds
Shares of cloud-based storage and data analytics company Snowflake Inc. skyrocketed following an earnings report that surprised Wall Street analysts.
On Aug. 24, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) profit of $0.007. While this may not seem significant on its own, Wall Street analysts estimated that the figure would hover around negative $0.01, making this a 161.87% deviation from estimates.
With revenue reported at $497.248 million 6.37% higher than consensus estimates shares of the company gapped up 20% overnight. In a market that has declined rapidly since Snowflakes reported earnings, the ticker remains one of the few tech-based projects experiencing upward momentum.Major Cryptocurrencies
A number of companies reported earnings this week, including:
Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.Contact Details
Michele Ormont
News Source: News Direct
