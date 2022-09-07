Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 14:50:10

DGAP-News: CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 22 to August 26

DGAP-News: CBOE Global Markets, Inc.
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 22 to August 26

07.09.2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Macroeconomic conditions seem to have caught up with the worlds markets last week, causing a cascade of down-trending indices around the globe.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all major indices and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded in this series have, in the prior week, experienced downward trending price action. Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells speech on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) has fallen more than 5%. Most of the drop occurred on Aug. 26.

Global markets and top cryptocurrencies have reflected the downward pressure scene on the S&P 500. Europes iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR), for example, declined by 4.05% last week, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped by 9.1%.

Providing a hint of optimism in last weeks market movements is Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW). The company, led by CEO Frank Slootman, won chart of the week following a positive reaction to its recently released earnings report.

Finally, CBOE notes earnings that have occurred this week for investors to keep tabs on.

Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF decreased by 3.99% last week, the ETFs largest weekly decline since mid-June.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) decreased by 4.78% last week, the most substantial decrease among the three exchange-traded funds recorded in this series.

  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) decreased by 2.91% last week, following suit with its larger counterparts.

  • The Cboe Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) increased by 24.09% last week.

World Markets

  • The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) decreased by 4.05% week-on-week.

  • The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) decreased by 1.5% week-on-week.

  • The iShares Core Dax UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) decreased by 4.27% week-on-week.

  • The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) decreased by 3.43% week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: SNOW

Shares of cloud-based storage and data analytics company Snowflake Inc. skyrocketed following an earnings report that surprised Wall Street analysts.

On Aug. 24, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) profit of $0.007. While this may not seem significant on its own, Wall Street analysts estimated that the figure would hover around negative $0.01, making this a 161.87% deviation from estimates.

With revenue reported at $497.248 million 6.37% higher than consensus estimates shares of the company gapped up 20% overnight. In a market that has declined rapidly since Snowflakes reported earnings, the ticker remains one of the few tech-based projects experiencing upward momentum.

Major Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin decreased by 9.1% last week, following suit with other major market indices and ETFs.

  • Ethereum decreased by 11.82% last week, closing at a price below $1,500 per coin.

  • Solana decreased by 16.62% and closed at a price of $30.41 per coin.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of companies reported earnings this week, including:

Company

EPS Estimate

Actual EPS

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)

$

1.27

$

1.54

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

$

0.28

$

0.36

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO)

$

3.14

$

3.09

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

$

1.04

$

1.04

Language: English
Company: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US12503M1080
EQS News ID: 1437639

 
