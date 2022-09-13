DGAP-News: CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: September 5 to September 9

DGAP-News: CBOE Global Markets, Inc.

Following three weeks of consecutive decline, the worlds markets showed some signs of positivity last week.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series have experienced a price ascension last week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), which is perhaps the most notable of these, increased 3.66%, dwarfing the prior weeks 3.22% decline.

Price ascensions seen in the equities market have been mimicked in trends on the cryptocurrency scene. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced price ascensions greater than 5% last week, leading investors to wonder whether the bottom has finally been reached.

Despite the positive signs, investors will do well to note important economic figures due for release next week, including the consumer price index (CPI), the Federal Budget, Retail Sales and Business Inventories. Its generally accepted that these figures will dictate the trajectory of the market and show signs of where the economy is heading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) wins chart of the week following a series of earning reports that showed accelerated earnings and revenue. In 2022, the stock has risen 66%.

Finally, Cboe notes earnings reports that may raise investors eyebrows in the following week.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 3.66% last week, the ETFs first weekly price ascension since the week beginning Aug. 8.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) increased by 4.04% last week, mimicking the SPYs overall movements.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) increased by 4.06% last week, experiencing a larger incline than both its larger counterparts.

The Cboe Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) declined by 10.53% last week.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) increased by 4.3% week-on-week.

The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) increased by 1.1% week-on-week.

The iShares Core Dax UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) increased by 0.27% week-on-week.

The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) increased by 0.74% week-on-week.

Shares of solar energy provider Enphase Energy Inc. have been steadily rising over the past couple of months, showing strength in a market that has dropped significantly since the start of 2022.

Over its last three earnings reports, Enphase Energy has had three consecutive quarters of accelerated earnings. On Feb. 8, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) rate of 73 cents. On April 16, its EPS rose to 79 cents, and on July 26, its EPS reached $1.07.

Accompanying this increase in earnings is a steady increase in revenue. In the same periods described above, the companys revenue increased from $412 million to $441 million to $530 million. Following its latest earnings release, Enphases volume rose to 11.7 million more than triple the volumes 20-day average.

With improved fundamentals and experts warning of a crisis in Europe for traditional energy sources, Enphases stock recently broke above the $300 per share mark. Mark Minervini, former U.S. investing champion, wrote on Twitter:

Sometimes the best stock to buy is the one you already own. Yesterday we added to our existing position in $ENPH. Today we added to our existing position in $BJ.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has increased by 7.79% since last week.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased by 11.18% since last week, holding above that key $1,500 price tag.

At the time of writing, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has increased by 8.22% since last week, holding above that key $30 price tag.

A number of companies report earnings next week, including:

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) EPS estimate: $1.08

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) EPS estimate: $3.35

Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) EPS estimate: -$0.18

