DGAP-News: CENIT increases sales by 3.5% in the first quarter, mainly due to an significant increase in consulting and service business (+13.9%)

Stuttgart, May 11th, 2022 - In a market environment still characterized by the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine as well as the COVID 19 pandemic, we succeeded in Q1 2022 in continuing the positive trend of Q4 2021. A major factor contributing to this was a year-on-year increase of EUR 1,254 k (+13.9%) in consulting and service sales in the aerospace segment, among others.

After three months, CENIT Group generated sales revenues of EUR 35,398 k (previous year:

EUR 34,214 k/+3.5%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 13.9% to EUR 10,272 k (previous year: EUR 9,018 k). Sales of third-party software decreased by -0.7% to

EUR 21,473 k (prior year: EUR 21,633 k). Sales of CENIT's own software increased from EUR 3,554 k to

EUR 3,628 k (+2.1%).

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 18,618 k (previous year:

EUR 17,979 k) and thus increased by 3.6%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 726 k (previous year:

EUR 833 k/-12.8%) and EBIT of EUR -387 k (previous year: EUR -522 k/+25.8%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent -7.1 (previous year: Cent -6.1).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 43,181 k (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 43,645 k). The equity ratio amounted to 44.0% (Dec. 31, 2021: 47.0%). Bank balances and cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 36,710 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 26,361 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 11,196 k (previous year: EUR 7,676 k).

Employees

As of March 31, 2022, the number of employees in the Group was 673 (Dec. 31, 2021: 704). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 15,649 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 15,297 k).



Outlook

For the current year, we confirm our adjusted outlook for the CENIT Group, following the acquisition of ISR Information Products AG. We expect sales of around EUR 170,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9,000 k, provided that the general (economic) conditions do not deteriorate significantly due to the war in Ukraine and the Corona pandemic. Currently, the situation in Ukraine results rather in increased sales activities in the PLM defense segment.

Please visit CENITs homepage for the complete 1st quarter statement 2022: www.cenit.com/reports .

About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.



Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Tanja Marinovic

Investor Relations

Industriestrasse 52-54, D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Fax:+49711782544-4320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

