DGAP-News: centrotherm Group draws positive balance for 2021 financial year

centrotherm Group draws positive balance for 2021 financial year

Group order intake: EUR 191.0 million

Significant year-on-year increase in revenue and total operating performance

Positive EBITDA: EUR 15.5 million

Order backlog of EUR 270.6 million

Positive outlook for the current fiscal year



Blaubeuren, April 28, 2022 - The centrotherm Group received orders with a total volume of EUR 191.0 million in the 2021 financial year (previous year: EUR 234.4 million), of which more than half, EUR 107.8 million, came from customers in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. Order intake in this business unit thus reached a new record level, following an order volume of EUR 45.4 million in the same period of the previous year. At EUR 270.6 million, the Group's order backlog at the end of 2021 was again at a high level (December 31, 2020: EUR 256.7 million).

Group revenue increased significantly by more than 60% from EUR 107.3 million to EUR 175.6 million. With sales revenues totaling EUR 151.8 million, Asia was once again the largest sales market in the reporting year 2021. The Group's total operating performance increased significantly from EUR 143.2 million in the previous year to EUR 203.2 million. Group EBITDA improved to EUR 15.5 million, following negative EBITDA of EUR 8.0 million in the previous year.

Jan von Schuckmann, CEO: "centrotherm has reached an important milestone in the diversification of its business model. The order volume from the semiconductor industry has grown continuously in recent years. For the first time orders from the semiconductor industry exceeded those from the photovoltaics industry. Our investments in new production solutions in recent years have contributed significantly to this growth."

For the 2022 financial year, the Management Board anticipates continued profitable business development for the centrotherm Group. With total operating performance of EUR 100 to 160 million, positive EBITDA in the mid to higher single-digit million range is expected. This is subject to the absence of significant negative effects from the Ukraine conflict, as well as the COVID 19 pandemic, on incoming orders, supply chains, and consequently on production.

"The order intake in the first few months of the new fiscal year makes us confident that we will achieve the targeted order volume of EUR 140 to 200 million in the Group", says Jan von Schuckmann, adding, "However, in view of the situation on the procurement markets, which changes almost daily, we also face major challenges in our supply chain management in order to meet the high customer demand and process existing orders."



Note: The Annual Report 2021 is available for download in German on our website in the Investor Relations section.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Around 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.



