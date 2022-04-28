|
28.04.2022 08:37:04
DGAP-News: centrotherm Group draws positive balance for 2021 financial year
|
DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
centrotherm Group draws positive balance for 2021 financial year
Group revenue increased significantly by more than 60% from EUR 107.3 million to EUR 175.6 million. With sales revenues totaling EUR 151.8 million, Asia was once again the largest sales market in the reporting year 2021. The Group's total operating performance increased significantly from EUR 143.2 million in the previous year to EUR 203.2 million. Group EBITDA improved to EUR 15.5 million, following negative EBITDA of EUR 8.0 million in the previous year.
Jan von Schuckmann, CEO: "centrotherm has reached an important milestone in the diversification of its business model. The order volume from the semiconductor industry has grown continuously in recent years. For the first time orders from the semiconductor industry exceeded those from the photovoltaics industry. Our investments in new production solutions in recent years have contributed significantly to this growth."
For the 2022 financial year, the Management Board anticipates continued profitable business development for the centrotherm Group. With total operating performance of EUR 100 to 160 million, positive EBITDA in the mid to higher single-digit million range is expected. This is subject to the absence of significant negative effects from the Ukraine conflict, as well as the COVID 19 pandemic, on incoming orders, supply chains, and consequently on production.
"The order intake in the first few months of the new fiscal year makes us confident that we will achieve the targeted order volume of EUR 140 to 200 million in the Group", says Jan von Schuckmann, adding, "However, in view of the situation on the procurement markets, which changes almost daily, we also face major challenges in our supply chain management in order to meet the high customer demand and process existing orders."
About centrotherm international AG
Contact centrotherm:
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|centrotherm international AG
|Württemberger Str. 31
|89143 Blaubeuren
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7344 918-0
|Fax:
|+49 7344 918-8388
|E-mail:
|info@centrotherm.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotherm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
|WKN:
|A1TNMM, A1TNMN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1337813
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1337813 28.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu centrotherm international AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu centrotherm international AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|centrotherm international AG
|4,54
|-3,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.