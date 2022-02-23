DGAP-News: Centurion International AG to act as lead transaction advisor for Green Hydrogen project between Niger Republic and Germany based Emerging Energy Corporation

DGAP-News: Centurion International AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Centurion International AG to act as lead transaction advisor for Green Hydrogen project between Niger Republic and Germany based Emerging Energy Corporation



23.02.2022 / 08:30

Frankfurt am Main, 23rd February 2022

Centurion International AG ("CIAG", WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9), a rapidly growing pan-African services group active in business advisory between Germany and the African continent, is pleased to announce its engagement as lead transaction advisor for a major green hydrogen project between the Republic of Niger and Frankfurt-based Emerging Energy Corporation AG (www.emenergycorp.com). The transaction includes, amongst others, the identification and development of commercial green hydrogen projects in Niger to enable the country becoming a green hydrogen production hub in the region.

Green hydrogen produced in Niger is an important driver to accelerate industrial decarbonization and contribute to the electrification of processes, since it is obtained from renewable sources, besides generating more competitive and decentralized dynamics by joining the different market segments. "We at Centurion strongly believe that hydrogen can be a game-changer for the African and European energy sectors. We are excited to support this major deal between Niger Republic and Emerging Energy Corporation. It is a big step towards strengthening German business relations in Africa," said NJ Martin Ayuk, CEO of CIAG. "This partnership is a big opportunity for Niger to attract more foreign investors. It is also an eye-opener for other German companies to explore new business opportunities in Africa", concluded Ayuk.

About CIAG

CIAG is a pan-African services group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG provides business advisory between Germany and the African continent, such as market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for companies in the private and public sector, with a focus on the African energy industry.

